Kalonzo to mobilize nationwide protests if the New Funding Model gets implemented

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to mobilize demonstrations in the country if the government goes ahead to implement the new University funding model.

Musyoka said the New Funding model is corrupt and he says he is determined to stand in the gap and refuse to allow the country to get back to dictatorship.

“We will mobilize this country to say No! to this corrupt higher education funding model. We have the experience, the determination and the prayers to stand in the gap and refuse to allow this country to go back into dictatorship. Zakayo has failed the people of Kenya,” he said.

He criticized the government’s lack of public participation and engaging of educational stakeholders before rolling out the new system.

He said the Model lacked prior consultation or pilot testing leaving many students disadvantaged and other unprepared.

“We give notice to the government, which appears clueless about managing this essential sector, If the plan is to make university education a privilege only for the affluent, then the marginalized will rise to reclaim their rightful access,” he added.

The New Funding Model has received criticism from several stakeholders after several students expected to join their first year in different universities raised complaints on the implementation of the fund.

Nearly 10,000 aggrieved students have so far registered appeals through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal contesting the new university funding model.

The funding model places students in five bands using eight variables, including parents’ background, gender, course type, marginalization, disability, family size, and composition.

The model combines the variables to determine household needs and appropriate funding. However, parents and learners have decryied miscategorization with a majority placed in Band IV and Band V.

Band I students get 70 per cent sponsorship by the government and up to 25 per cent in student loans with parents and guardians meeting the 5 per cent gap.

Under Band II, government extends 60 per cent in scholarship and 30 per cent in loans, with parents required to meet 10 per cent in tuition costs.

Band III students will have 50 per cent scholarship and up to 30 per cent in loans with parents required to raise 20 per cent.

Under Band IV, government will inject 40 per cent in scholarship with students accessing 30 per cent in loans while in Band V, government will pump 30 per cent in scholarship with students accessing 30 per cent in loans.

Parents support Band V students will pay 40 per cent of required fees.

Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari disclosed that the review process has already begun, with students set to receive the status of their appeals within three weeks of application.

“We have received over 10,000 appeals, and this is an ongoing process. We want to identify where these needy students are so that we can place them in the correct funding band,” Monari stated.

“Once we process the appeals, we will update the universities to review the household fees for the students. We will also provide this information on the HEF portal, accompanied by an SMS alert to inform the students,” he added.

He noted that the Ministry of Education is considering using security apparatus, including the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), to verify appeal cases to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of the data provided.

“We are going to engage NGAO to visit some of these students and verify the information they have given us,” Monari said.

The Ministry of Education has so far received Sh5.8 billion for student loans and Sh2.8 billion for scholarships for disbursement to students across five bands categorized based on needs.

Unveiled by President William Ruto on May 3, 2023, the model, aims to ensure that all eligible students receive financial support for their education.

