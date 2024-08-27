Kalonzo rules out power vacuum, declares himself Opposition Leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — Azimio Coalition Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka has now declared himself opposition leader following the launch of Raila Odinga’s camaping for the African Union Commission Chairperson seat.

Musyoka who convened a press confrence coinciding with the State House launch on Tuesdau said Azimio will remain intact despite Odinga’s apparent alliance with President William Ruto that has attracted criticism within ranks of the coalition.

“Yes, I am ready to be the leader of the official opposition. This is the team. You will see the Opposition like never before. We may be light in numbers in Parliament but outside we have the people of Kenya,” he said.

The Wiper leader exuded confidence that Odinga is the best candidate for the post lauding his dedication to Pan-African ideals and relentless pursuit of justice democracy and welfare of the people.

Musyoka said Odinga’s dalliance with the government which is sponsoring his candidature will not deter the Opposition Coalition from exercising oversight over President Ruto’s administration.

“While our leader embarks on this new chapter, the Azimio Coalition remains steadfast with a firm commitment and shared objectives of addressing the issue of concern to the people,” he said.

“Azimio will not dissolve. I’m not at State House today, because I want to show you I am the official opposition leader,” Musyoka added.

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa endorsed Musyoka’s quest.

“There is no vacuum in Azimio. Kalonzo is the 2nd highest ranking member. He takes over.You are either with Okoa Ruto, or operation okoa Zakayo or you are with the Kenyans, if you support the Kenyan constitution and you want it implemented, join us,” Wamalwa noted.

Anti-Ruto stance

Allies of Musyoka believe Odinga’s imminent exit from local politics offers him a chance having postponed his bid in Odinga’s favour thrice.

Musyoka, who first ran for President in 2007 on the ODM Kenya ticket, is under pressure from his allies to unseat President Ruto by mounting a presidential bid in 2027.

The Wiper Leader has been consistent in opposing the broad-based government that roped in Odinga allies in Cabinet from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM),one of the affiliate parties in the coalition.

Musyoka termed inclusion in government as betrayal, especially to Gen Z and millennials who led anti-government protests.

As a co-principal in the Azimio coalition, Musyoka said he was neither aware nor consulted on the nominations maintaining his anti Ruto stance.

The Wiper Party leader said that he will stand with the Gen Z and what they are fighting for.

During the launch of his bid in State House, Odinga promised to spearhead reforms in the continental body to achieve an AU Visa for ease of movement within the continent.

The African Passport, an initiative coined by the African Union (AU) in 2018, proposes to remove restrictions on Africans’ ability to travel, work and live within the continent.

It seeks to transform “restrictive laws and promote visa-free travel to enhance the movement of all African citizens in all African countries”.

Kenya’s candidate for the AUC chairmanship said that he would work towards actualizing the proposal if elected.

