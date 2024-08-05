Kakamega-based medical city holds inaugural cross country races

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) on Saturday held its inaugural cross country road races in Butere Sub-County, Kakamega County, hosting thousands of attendees from both within the conty and across the globe.

Athletics Kenya (AK) officiated the event.

“The proceeds from the races went towards sponsorship of NHIF premiums for low income families,” MMTC said in a statement.

MMTC’s Hamptons Hospital held a free medical camp which provided free diagnostic and treatment to attendees and community on Friday and Saturday.

INUA AI, Wazipay, Bit Media Africa, Hamptons Hospital and Optica sponsored the event.

Other notable sponsors included Kenya Red cross, Tindi Mwale Foundation, Anti doping agency of Kenya (ADAK), Mwal-Mart, Maseno University Medical School, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology(MMUST) and more than ten local schools including Inaya, Imbale, Eluche, Shibinga, Shiraha, Buchenya Girls, Shibanga, Bululwe, Bukolwe and Imanga secondary schools.

“The races included the 10KM elite men and women, 8 KM senior men, 6 KM senior women and 5KM community event,” MMTC stated.

Top atheletes

Abraham Kiptum from Kapsabet won the 10 KM elite men in 28:38, followed by Titus Kiprotich from Iten in the second position at 29:04. Frederick Domong’ole from West Pokot came in 3rd at 29.36.

In the women’s 10 KM, Christine Akuta from Eldoret emerged the winner at 33:51, followed by Maurine Chepkoech from Iten at 34:07 and Sharon Jemeli of Eldoret was third at 36:28.

Simon Maywa of West Pokot won the 8KM senior men category clocking 22:57, followed by Evans Kemboi of Mt. Elgon at 23:32 in the second position and Linus Kipkemboi came in third at 23:40.

In 6KM senior women Dorcas Chepkemoi of Mt. Elgon finished 1st at 19:49. Lonah Cherono from Kapenguria came in second at 20:32 and Veronica Chebet of Mt. Elgon completed the podium at 20:46.

School races

In the 5KM men community race, Jonathan Akulima of Shibinga secondary in Mumias East finished first at 16:42, followed by Aoron Ambia of Shiraha secondary in Butere at 17:05:98 and Russell Namakhabwa of Shibanga secondary in Butere tied at the second at 17:05:98.

For 5 KM girls, Anita Morgan of Sitikho Primary in Bungoma finished first at 21:21 , followed by Michelle Buhdi of Sitikho Primary 21:22 and 3rd was Esther Mwando of Bululwe secondary in Butere at 21:54 .

The inaugural MMTC cross country road race came after the inaugural MMTC health Walk held in April 2024 and inaugral MMTC marathon held in December 2023. The three annual events are held to mobilise healthcare premius for low income families.

MMTC founder Julius Mwale in a speech during the prize giving ceremony said that 5,000 low income families have so far received commitments from sponsorships of these events and will have their annual NHIF premiums covered.

More than 40 athletes received medals and cash prizes.

Hamptons Hospital opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and Medical tourists. Kakamega County residents with NHIF are treated without paying extra co-payment charges.

