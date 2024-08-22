0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 22 — Neyri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has blamed the impeachment of his Meru counterpart Kawira Mwangaza to a political scheme by the national government to undermine devolution.

Kahiga, a key ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, singled out the alleged witchunt as an exestential threat to devolution.

“I want to state that Governor Mwangaza’s ouster in my view is political. We saw her being impeached three months after her election even without forming a government of formulating a budget,” Kahiga stated on Thursday.

The Nyeri Governor urged President William Ruto to act swifty and “contain” the political interfearance in county affairs. Court suspends Mwangaza’s impeachment in urgent suit

“At times we feel frustrated as counties by national government. Why not fully devolve all functions?” he posed citing the recent recruitment of agrieprenuers by the national government to discharge a divolved function assigned ti agricutural extension officers.

Kagiha further cited the downward review of the County Shareable Revenue allocation from Sh480 billion to Sh380 billion terming the National Assembly “rogue”.

“National Assembly should realize that counties are there by design and not default,” he said.

Kahiga also lashed out at the National Assembly for assigned the Road Maitenance Levy to the national government.

“Recently we saw them remove Road Maitenance Levy from us. They [MPs] have gone now to reduce our allocation which is unconstitutional,” Kahiga noted.

Kahiga said that as result, Nyeri will lose Sh300 million an ammount equal to its salaries expenditure.

