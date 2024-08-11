Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kagame, 66, secured a fourth term on a Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ticket secured after beating his two challengers/RBA

Africa

Kagame takes oath for fourth presidential term at Kigali event graced by Ruto

Kagame took oath of office shortly before 4 pm Sunday at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali in the presence of Rwandans and international guests in a ceremony led by Rwanda’s Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo.

Published

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug 11 — Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has been sworn in for a fourth term in office following July 15 elections.

Kagame, 66, secured a fourth term on a Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ticket secured after beating his two challengers — Frank Habinenza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philipe Mbayimana.

Kagame took oath of office shortly before 4 pm Sunday at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali in the presence of Rwandans and international guests in a ceremony led by Rwanda’s Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo.

President William Ruto, who flew in from Nairobi on Sunday, was among African leaders present.

The inaguration saw Kagame presented with symbols of office including Rwanda’s Constitution, the flag and the country’s coat of arms.

He was then accorded a 21-gun salute. A presentation of Rwanda’s national anthem followed.

The ceremony also featured a military parade and traditional dances.

Kagame will now rule the East African nation for the next five years.

High-level delegations

Other leaders who graced the event include Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, Samia Suluhu of Tanzania and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Uganda’s Deputy President Jessica Alupo represented President Yoweri Museveni.

Other leaders who graced the ceremony include President Emmerson Mnagangwa of Zimbabwe, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of Central African Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, King Mswati III of Eswatini and Gabon’s Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema.

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, Congo-Brazzaville’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, Vice-Président of Côte d’Ivoire, Tiemoko Meyliet Koné , Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea, Patrice Trovoada, and Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe were also present.

Kagame who has ruled Rwanda since 2000 has won praise and criticism in equal measure both at home and abroad.

Simmering tensions

Those who praise his leadership have cited his role in transforming and rebuilding the nation from the ashes of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda which left 800,000 dead.

His fourth term in office comes amid a simmering conflict between Twanda and her neighbors Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi over the ongoing security situation in the Eastern DRC where the Congolese and allied forces have been battling the M23 rebels group.

In recent months President Kagame has come under heavy accusations from the United Nations, the United States, and his DRC counterpart Felix Tsishekedi over his backing of the M23 rebels who continue to wreak havoc in the Eastern DRC.

Kigali has dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

In March, amid tensions between Rwanda and DRC, Kigali has continued to demand for the demobilization and repatriation of the DRC-backed Democratic FDLR rebel group as a condition to de-escalate a simmering conflict with Kinshasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The demand came after the United States called on Rwanda to immediately withdraw its troops from the DRC and remove its surface-to-air missile systems, citing concerns over civilian safety and commercial flight operations in eastern DRC.

President Kagame maintained that he will not back down, emphasizing that DRC support for FDLR “is a matter of state policy, not the choice of individual actors.”

“Ending Congolese state support for FDLR, and ensuring their demobilization and repatriation to Rwanda, is a non-negotiable requirement to protect Rwanda’s territorial integrity and guarantee the preservation of our hard-won national unity for future generations,” Kigali said in March, asserting that Rwanda reserves the right to take any legitimate measures to defend itself.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ruto due in Kigali for Kagame’s swearing

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, will host at least 40,000 attendees.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges release of unjustly detained Nane Nane protesters

Odinga criticized police action during the protests, condemning the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and use of excessive force against peaceful protesters and journalists.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Askul faces Appointments Committee in bid to join Ruto Cabinet

The committee pressed Askul on how she will deal with issues facing the Arid and Semi-arid areas which include drought and food security as...

2 days ago

County News

Pupil among 8 injured in Karatina’s Nane Nane protest contesting Ruto’s Cabinet

Those admitted include two victims in critical condition. The two had gun wounds on the abdomen and the chest.

2 days ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

ANALYSIS

Push for President Ruto’s removal: 2 constitutional routes

There are only two legal routes to remove a president before the end of his or her term: on the grounds of incapacity (Article...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Under-Secretary for Human Rights condemns heavy-handed approach to protests

Concluding his working trip to Kenya on Wednesday, Uzra Zeya, urged Kenyan security forces to exercise restraint while dealing with protestors going forward and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject demos, warns Nane Nane planners against violence

Speaking in Embu on Wednesday, the Head of State warned the planners of Thursday's 'Nane Nane March' against violence.

4 days ago