Judiciary urged to stand firm over plans to reintroduce rejected Finance Bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – A section of Azimio leaders have urged the Judiciary to stand firm over what they term as plans to reintroduce the rejected Finance Bill 2024.

Led by DAP K party leader Eugene Wamalwa they accused President William Ruto of threatening to bring back the controversial Bill that sparked protests across the country.

“Fellow Kenyans, we must not let our guard down. He is threatening to bring back the Finance Bill; he has made it clear that the new taxes are coming back. All Kenyans should come together to stop the new taxes that are coming,” he stated.

Wamalwa said President Ruto has been cannibalizing the Opposition by rallying its Key members to be part of his Broad based government of National Unity in attempts to silence and kill the Opposition.

He stated that the move aims to ensure the Kenya Kwanza Administration lacks critics by having more power making it possible for the government to pass new laws including new tax measures in parliament.

“In any Democracy without strong opposition you will create a dictatorship and that is what William Ruto is. He is not a Democrat that is why he is creating a tyranny of numbers. With the numbers they have gained now by the broad based government this taxes will go through parliament,” he said.

THE DAP K party leader however vowed that the Azimio coalition will continue fighting for Kenyans while in Opposition despite its Key Members joining Ruto’s Cabinet in various roles.

“Those of us in Azimio who have decided to join this government saying they are not going to fight the government because they are part of it. We are not a party to that, will not join the Ruto government, we will stand with the people, that is the position we have taken,” Wamalwa added.

About The Author