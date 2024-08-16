Judiciary to unveil National Transcription Centre with 72-hour turnaround

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — The Judiciary is set to establish a fully-fledged National Transcription Centre, building on the success of the Nairobi-based Milimani Transcription Pilot Centre, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) for overnight transcription of court proceedings.

Chief Justice Martha Koome announced that the new centre will provide transcription support to court stations across the country with a targeted 72-hour turnaround time.

The move seeks to eliminate the long-standing issue of delayed proceedings, which has plagued the justice system.

“We are expanding the Milimani Transcription Pilot, powered by artificial intelligence, to the rest of the country by creating a fully operational National Transcription Centre,” Koome stated on Thursday.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the Judiciary’s ongoing efforts to operationalize a Court Decisions Portal as a public knowledge base.

This portal, linked to the National Law Reporting Database, will grant easy access to court decisions, rulings, and judgments from all levels of courts, including subordinate courts, tribunals, and even alternative justice systems.

“It will be an additional valuable resource for accessing court decisions at all levels and will help ensure uniformity in the application of precedent,” Koome noted.

She further emphasized that through the e-filing system, the Judiciary has launched the Causelist Portal, which provides real-time access to court cause lists, enabling stakeholders to stay informed about upcoming cases.

Koome hailed the innovation for promoting transparency and accountability, ensuring timely and organized dispensation of justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Koome acknowledged the challenges the Judiciary has faced in relying on technology, including system downtimes and data security concerns.

“I assure you of our commitment to address these teething challenges. Our goal is to completely eliminate system downtimes, enhance storage capacity, and ensure the security of our data centers,” she affirmed.

About The Author