Joho says he is worth Sh2.3bn

The former Mombasa Governor stated that his wealth primarily consists of shares in various assets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Mining and Blue Economy nominee Hassan Joho has disclosed that his net worth is approximately Sh2.3 billion.

During his vetting process, the former Mombasa Governor stated that his wealth primarily consists of shares in various assets and not his family business shares.

“Largely developed and undeveloped property, which includes my homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Malindi, and Nairobi, as well as shareholding in some property holdings, shareholding in family businesses, valuables, and cash at the bank,” Joho explained.

When asked about his presence on TikTok and the display of opulence, Joho assured the people of Kenya that its not a show of opulence just his keen eye for finer things.

“I own valuable jewelry of significant worth. However, as a public servant, I am aware of the importance of relating to the public’s issues,” he said.

The former ODM party leader emphasized the importance of being in touch with the welfare of the people.

“When I am working, I am focused on my duties. Enjoying life is a separate matter. I have owned these pieces, including watches, long before becoming an MP. I understand the need for balance and do not wear them to show off. What value does that bring to anyone?”he posed.

Joho also expressed his appreciation for the finer things in life, noting that he intends to continue enjoying his hard-earned wealth in his private life.

“I value certain aspects of life and believe in maintaining a balance. While serving the people, it is crucial to make them feel comfortable and relatable,” he concluded

