Joho pledges govt support for small-scale miners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has pledged robust government support for small-scale miners in Nyanza and across the country.

This commitment is part of a broader strategy to spur economic growth through the mining sector.

Speaking at the homecoming ceremony for Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Suba, Homabay County, Joho warned against the harassment of small-scale miners, vowing to take decisive action against any officials involved in such activities.

“I will take firm actions on anybody harassing small-scale miners in this region. We have put enough strategies in place to ensure that they are all protected,” he said.

Kenya is rich in mineral deposits, a resource the government is keen on harnessing to generate additional revenue.

Joho highlighted the government’s focus on cracking down on illegal mining and the unauthorized exportation of minerals, a growing concern in the country.

He noted that the smuggling of unprocessed minerals is costing Kenya billions of shillings in lost revenue, which could otherwise be invested in national development.

To address this issue, the government plans to dispatch mining officers at key points to prevent the illegal smuggling of minerals.

Earlier, Joho met with mining leaders from the Nyanza region to discuss the enforcement of these new directives, emphasizing the importance of fair enforcement of existing laws across the sector.

Additionally, Joho reassured stakeholders that the payment of royalties in the mining sector will be expedited in accordance with the law, further bolstering efforts to support and regulate the industry.

The government’s initiatives are seen as crucial steps toward safeguarding the interests of small-scale miners and ensuring that the country benefits from its mineral wealth.

