Jogoo House-based AP Constable fatally stabbed in bar feud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — Police in Embakasi are investigating the murder of a police officer attached to Jogoo House, whose lifeless body was discovered at a parking lot of a Nairobi night club on Saturday morning.

The officer, identified as Constable Nicholas Koech, was found lying in a pool of blood after being fatally stabbed during an altercation at Blackwood Bar in Embakasi.

According to a police report, the incident occurred during a Kalenjin night event.

“It was reported by a manager of Blackwood bar and restaurant .He reported through a distress call to duty officer villa that they had a kalenjin night at the above venue today 10/08/2024,” a report obtained by Capital News read in part.

“At around 0450hrs there was a commotion at the parking yard and one gentleman got stabbed.”

The body of the deceased was moved to Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents based in Embakasi are handling the case, with further investigations underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation that led to Koech’s death.

