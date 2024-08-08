Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi .

Jimi Wanjigi wanted by police over anti-government protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Police have launched a manhunt for businessman Jimi Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests.

On Thursday, police raided the businessman’s home in Nairobi’s Muthaiga for a search.

Police said Wanjigi is wanted for allegedly sponsoring the Nane Nane protests held on August 8 after he was allegedly seen dishing money to youths on Limuru Road.

Capital FM has not independently verified this claim.

There was heavy police presence in Nairobi on Thursday dispersing pockets of demonstrators who were teargassed on Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kimathi Street and other parts of the city mainly in downtown.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

