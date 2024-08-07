Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

People rescue the injured at buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 12, 2023.(Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

World

Israel returns bodies of 89 Palestinians to Gaza: Hamas

Published

GAZA, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) — Israel had returned the bodies of 89 Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said on Monday.

These bodies, previously held by Israel, were delivered through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Palestinian security sources requesting anonymity told Xinhua.The sources said that the bodies were placed in plastic bags with serial numbers but without any information about their origins, the locations from which they were taken, or the places where they were killed.

According to the media office, the Israeli side had kidnapped more than 2,000 bodies of the slain victims from dozens of cemeteries in the Gaza Strip over the course of 304 days of the conflict.

The statement called for the establishment of an independent international investigation into the abduction of the corpses and what they said was “the theft of their vital organs.

“There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the return of the bodies. In the past, the IDF has said it has removed dozens of bodies from Gaza for DNA tests in Israel to see if there are Israeli hostages.The returned bodies were buried on Monday in a mass grave at the Turkish cemetery in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip

.Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others taken hostage.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News