Is Moses Kuria courting Raila for political revival?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – What is Moses Kuria just up to?

The former Cabinet Secretary was among the 10 officials dismissed by President William Ruto when he dissolved his cabinet in July 2024.

Kuria, who previously held the Trade docket and later served as the Performance and Service Delivery Cabinet Secretary, isn’t staying idle after his exit from the government.

In what is becoming a norm, Kuria paid a courtesy call to Azimio leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office on Monday. Raila’s son, Raila Junior was also present during the meeting.

The visit was notable given the recent thaw in relations between Raila and President Ruto, who are now in a cordial and undisclosed working relationship.

President Ruto has even integrated four senior officials from Raila’s ODM party into his broad-based Cabinet and is supporting Raila’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairmanship in February 2025.

Kuria’s visit to Raila could signal his intent to remain influential in the political landscape.

On his X account, Kuria disclosed that he discussed national matters with Raila, hinting at a possible new chapter in his political journey.

“We discussed various issues facing the nation at the moment. I thanked Baba for bending backward (yet again) to save the country from self-destruction,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The unofficial inclusion of Raila into President Ruto’s administration, despite their denials and contradictions, comes in the wake of nationwide protests led by Gen Z over poor governance.

President Ruto and Raila agreed to initiate a national dialogue, which has yet to materialize. Kuria praised this decision, noting that it was wise for the former opposition leader to prioritize the country’s needs.

“We were unanimous that going forward we can not continue to prescribe panadol where surgery is required. The upcoming process of national dialogue must and Will culminate in deliberate structural reform for a lasting solution,” Kuria said.

While at it, Kuria committed to “work very, very closely in that endeavor as we continue to consult with other like-minded leaders.”

Raila’s office has recently become a hub of activity, with current and former government officials flocking there for briefings and consultations.

Political observers suggest that Kuria’s dismissal from the Cabinet, which might indicate a falling out with President Ruto, is prompting him to seek a way back into government through Raila.

Shortly after his dismissal, Kuria hinted at disunity within the Cabinet and was a prominent figure in the political battle against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over Mt. Kenya politics.

But will Raila be Kuria’s saving grace? Only time will tell.

About The Author