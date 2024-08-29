IPOA resolves over 12,000 complaints against police in last 6yrs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29—The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) resolved a total of 12,732 complaints against police officers over the last six years, an end-of-term report has revealed.

The report showed that IPOA received and processed 20,112 complaints from the public during this period.

Of these, 12,732 complaints were successfully resolved, while the remaining are at various stages of investigation.

The Authority conducted 4,865 investigations, which led to the recommendation of 773 files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

“Notably, 30 officers were convicted for various offenses,” the report released Wednesday by the IPOA board to key partners and stakeholders stated

During the same period, the courts recommended the acquittal of officers in 64 cases, while 52 cases were withdrawn, and 48 cases were closed at the court level.

The report also highlighted IPOA’s efforts to enhance human rights compliance within the National Police Service (NPS).

The Authority monitored 514 policing activities and conducted 3,854 inspections in NPS facilities.

“These efforts contributed to improved conditions in detention facilities and police premises,” the report noted.

IPOA also developed policy briefs, engaged stakeholders, and tracked station-level recommendations to promote transparency and accountability in policing.

However, the Authority faced several challenges, including non-cooperation from the National Police Service, excessive use of force by hooded and unidentifiable officers during the GenZ protests, and officers refusing to honor summons.

IPOA’s reliance on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forensic laboratory, parallel investigations by IPOA, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), and the DCI were also cited as a challenge.

Presenting the report, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori stated that the report reflects IPOA’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice within the NPS, in line with Article 244 of the Constitution.

“The report was developed using data from the Authority’s strategic plan, performance reports, technical reports, as well as interviews and focus group discussions,” Makori said.

Commissioner Doreen Muthaura, in summarizing the report, outlined the history, mandate, functions, and achievements of the Authority from 2018 to 2024.

She also discussed the accomplishments of various departments, partnerships with state and non-state actors, and the Board’s recommendations to stakeholders and the incoming Board.

As the Board concludes its term on August 31, 2024, it indicated several critical tasks remain, including developing the Strategic Plan 2024-2030, further decentralizing services, advancing online repository and digitization efforts, and pursuing legislative amendments to the IPOA Act to address mandate overlaps.

The outgoing IPOA board, which began its term in September 2018, is chaired by Anne Makori, with Jonathan Lodompui serving as her deputy.

Other commissioners include Dr. Owen Ogony, MBS, Dr. Praxedes Tororey, MBS, Doreen Muthaura, MBS, Fatuma Mohamed, MBS, and Hon. JM Waiganjo.

The Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also serves on the Board as an ex-officio member.

