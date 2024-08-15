International Youth Day 2024: Harnessing Digital Pathways for Youth Empowerment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Deedy Ngugi

On August 12, 2024, International Youth Day was observed globally with the theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.” This year’s focus was on digital empowerment among young people, a topic of increasing relevance in Kenya and many other countries. Activists are calling for greater roles for Gen-Z in national affairs, underscoring the urgent need for youth empowerment in the digital age.

Launched by the United Nations in 1998, International Youth Day highlights the importance of engaging young people in shaping their futures. In Kenya, where 75% of the population is under 35, according to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, this issue is particularly pressing. Data from the Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTANet) reveals that as of January 2023, Kenya had 17.86 million internet users, representing a penetration rate of 32.7%. Social media usage is widespread, with 10.55 million users, or 19.3% of the population, actively engaging online. Mobile phones are also a significant communication tool, with 69% of Kenya’s youth relying on them for information.

Given this extensive digital engagement, there is tremendous potential to leverage digital pathways for sustainable development. A notable example is the DTCs 4 Youth Job Creation Project, which empowers young people in rural Kenya through agriculture and digital platforms. This project, spearheaded by Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International in partnership with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Mastercard Foundation, aims to create dignified work for 120,000 youths over five years. It operates in several semi-arid regions, including Taita Taveta, Makueni, Machakos, and Kitui, focusing on eight key value chains: sorghum, finger millet, pearl millet, green grams, pigeon peas, groundnuts, poultry, and fish.

The project’s approach includes improving crop yields, enhancing market access, and integrating youth—particularly young women—into agricultural value chains. By using drought-tolerant crop varieties suited to the harsh agro-ecologies of these areas, the project helps mitigate weather-related risks and makes agriculture more appealing to young farmers.

Technology is transforming agriculture, with digital platforms enhancing learning, information sharing, and feedback mechanisms through USSD and interactive SMS. The DTCs 4 Youth Job Creation Project uses the Online Data Kit (ODK) platform to onboard young farmers through a Trainer of Trainers (ToTs) model. This system organizes youths into Common Interest Groups (CIGs) and provides training in various agricultural practices, from seed production to marketing.

An innovative e-commerce platform is also being introduced, allowing young farmers to sell their produce by taking photos of their products. A “Matchmaker” then connects the seller with potential buyers. This platform also supports value-added products and offers access to critical inputs like seeds and fertilizers. Youth involvement extends to providing delivery services and creating digital content.

The integration of digital solutions with agriculture through initiatives like the DTCs 4 Youth Job Creation Project demonstrates the potential for technology to drive sustainable development. By using mobile apps to reach farmers, provide information, and streamline processes, the project not only empowers rural youth but also stimulates economic growth. The e-commerce platform’s role in facilitating sales and creating jobs underscores the impact of digital pathways in advancing both the agricultural sector and youth employment prospects in Kenya.

The writer is a computer science student at Daystar University and is attached to Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International.

