I’m not a drug trafficker, I do clean business: Joho

Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Despite scoring a D- in his secondary education, Joho expressed pride in his academic achievements.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has now says he is as ‘gentle as a dove’ refuting accusations of...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3-Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed his net worth to be Sh620 million. Murkomen who has...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has denied allegations that he “sold” Jomo Kenyatta International Airport...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3-Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi’s net worth now stands at Sh530 million in revelations made before the National Assembly Committee...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has pledged to collaborate closely with the Rural Electrification and Renewable...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has affirmed his commitment to effectively serve in President William Ruto’s administration, despite...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says City Hall will support over 2,000 traders affected by the Toi Market fire...