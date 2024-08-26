IBEC forum: Gachagua, Governors tackle budget standoff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has convened an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting amid growing unease by counties over budget cuts.

IBEC, a consulation forum between the national and sub-national governments, discusses the funding of devolved units and broader intergovernmental cooperation.

Gachagua’s office said Monday’s meeting will include attendance by Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and various government representatives.

The forum convened at the official Karen Residence of the Deputy President will consider budgetary issues impacting both national and county governments in the wake of fiscal constaints blamed on the rekection of the Finance Bill 2024.

It comes hot on the heels of fierce criticism of the national government by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who accussed President William Ruto’s administration of undermining devolved units.

Kagiha further cited the downward review of the County Shareable Revenue allocation from Sh480 billion to Sh380 billion terming the National Assembly, which considers allocation to counties in concurrece with the Senate, “rogue”.

“National Assembly should realize that counties are there by design and not default,” he said during a forum on August 22.

Governors are expected to voice concerns of teh devolved units, while Cabinet Secretaries will present government strategies aimed at ensuring balanced development across the country.

