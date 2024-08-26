Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DP Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

County News

IBEC forum: Gachagua, Governors tackle budget standoff

Gachagua’s office said Monday’s meeting will include attendance by Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and various government representatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has convened an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting amid growing unease by counties over budget cuts.

IBEC, a consulation forum between the national and sub-national governments, discusses the funding of devolved units and broader intergovernmental cooperation.

Gachagua’s office said Monday’s meeting will include attendance by Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and various government representatives.

The forum convened at the official Karen Residence of the Deputy President will consider budgetary issues impacting both national and county governments in the wake of fiscal constaints blamed on the rekection of the Finance Bill 2024.

It comes hot on the heels of fierce criticism of the national government by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who accussed President William Ruto’s administration of undermining devolved units.

Kagiha further cited the downward review of the County Shareable Revenue allocation from Sh480 billion to Sh380 billion terming the National Assembly, which considers allocation to counties in concurrece with the Senate, “rogue”.

“National Assembly should realize that counties are there by design and not default,” he said during a forum on August 22.

Governors are expected to voice concerns of teh devolved units, while Cabinet Secretaries will present government strategies aimed at ensuring balanced development across the country.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Methu proposes Gachagua, Kalonzo, Natembeya alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with Wiper leader Kalonzo...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 senior officials in Gachagua’s office questioned over protest planning

Gachagua had on June 26 fingered the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji for allegedly scheming to paint him and retired President...

July 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga dares Gachagua impeachment schemers, vows ‘far-reaching’ consequences

Kahiga dismissed accusations against Gachagua as "false and frivolous" saying the DP's position, if true, was premised on him "listening to the ground".

July 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t be negative, Ruto has done exemplary things: Gachagua

Gachagua said the President has performed exemplary well in enhancing good governance and accountability, improving food production, streamlining the education systems and transport infrastructure...

July 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Tough times for DP Gachagua’s office after budget slashed by 50pc

Programs that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spearheaded including coffee and diary sector reforms and the fight against drug and substance abuse will be curtailed.

July 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua welcomes firing of ‘arrogant’ CSs in first post-purge comment

Gachagua, who accompanied President William Ruto on a tree-planting exercise in Elgeyo Marakwet County, rooted for the appointment of efficient public servants to spur...

July 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Didn’t come, can’t go: Kuria on ‘undemocratic’ Ruto Must Go crusade

The outspoken Cabinet Secretary, himself under siege from a camp allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, spoke amid a parallel call for the firing...

July 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reviews budget cut to Sh177bn to sustain subsidy, hiring of JSS teachers

President William Ruto announced on Friday that National Treasury will review proposed budget cuts from Sh347 billion to Sh117 billion to protect key programmes.

July 5, 2024