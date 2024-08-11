Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

(240411) -- VIENNA, April 11, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks at a special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, on April 11, 2024. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday called for "maximum restraint" after Sunday's drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which he said have significantly increased the risk of a nuclear accident. (IAEA/Handout via Xinhua)

CHINA DAILY

IAEA urges Ukraine, Russia to exercise restraint for nuclear safety in Kursk: China Daily

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the agency has been “monitoring the situation on the reported military activities” near the Kursk NPP.

Published

VIENNA, Austria, Aug 11 — Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday night urged Ukraine and Russia to “exercise maximum restraint” to ensure nuclear safety in Russia’s Kursk region, home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the agency has been “monitoring the situation on the reported military activities” near the Kursk NPP.

The IAEA chief urged all parties to abide by the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict, adding that he is in contact with relevant Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

Also on Friday, Russia notified the IAEA that suspected fragments of intercepted rockets were discovered near the Kursk NPP following a Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, Russia’s permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna said on social media platform X.

“So far, there’s been no direct shelling of the town of Kurchatov, NPP or energy infrastructure facilities. However, the situation remains tense,” the mission said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Beijing calls for cooling down Ukraine crisis: China Daily

Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, has wrapped up the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy, which took him to...

2 days ago

World

US Urges India to Support Peace Efforts for Ukraine

NEW Delhi, India Juy 20 – The US has called on New Delhi to support initiatives aimed at achieving an enduring and just peace...

July 20, 2024

World

Indian Diaspora in Moscow Enthusiastic to Meet PM Modi During Russia Visit

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to the Kremlin since 2019 and coincides with a NATO summit in Washington, where the 2022 invasion...

July 9, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Meets Zelensky at Swiss Peace Summit, Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

During the meeting, President Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's desire for peace and expressed his openness to involve all parties in the search for a just...

June 16, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Condemns Russia’s Invasion, Highlights African Conflicts at Global Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – President William Ruto has joined world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it unlawful, unjust, and against...

June 16, 2024

World

Ukraine warns of WW3 ahead of long-stalled Congress aid vote

This is not the first time Ukraine has issued such an alarming warning about the consequences of its potential defeat.

April 18, 2024

Top stories

Russia Claims Evidence Links Moscow Attack Terrorists to Ukraine

The committee also noted another suspect involved in a terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained.

March 30, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi extends condolences to Putin over deadly Moscow concert hall terror attack: China Daily

Xi said that he was shocked to learn that a serious terrorist attack occurred at a concert hall in Russia's Moscow Oblast, causing heavy...

March 23, 2024