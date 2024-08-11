IAEA urges Ukraine, Russia to exercise restraint for nuclear safety in Kursk: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VIENNA, Austria, Aug 11 — Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday night urged Ukraine and Russia to “exercise maximum restraint” to ensure nuclear safety in Russia’s Kursk region, home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the agency has been “monitoring the situation on the reported military activities” near the Kursk NPP.

The IAEA chief urged all parties to abide by the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict, adding that he is in contact with relevant Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

Also on Friday, Russia notified the IAEA that suspected fragments of intercepted rockets were discovered near the Kursk NPP following a Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, Russia’s permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna said on social media platform X.

“So far, there’s been no direct shelling of the town of Kurchatov, NPP or energy infrastructure facilities. However, the situation remains tense,” the mission said.

