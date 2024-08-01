I will revitalize financing in education sector,Education CS nominee Ogambo assures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 1-Education nominee Julius Ogambo has promised to push for adequate financing in the education sector saying the chronic root of the issues bedeviling the sector are resource-oriented.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Ogambo promised to work closely with the National Treasury to ensure resources are mainstreamed in the sector to facilitate education programs.

“The main problem of the education sector is funding in the sense there’s no sufficient money to cover all the program. Somebody has to do this job and I think the only to solve the problem is raising enough funds to ensure all is covered,”he told MPs during his vetting.

The nominee expressed that inadequate funding has affected learning in most public institution leading to perennial delay of capitation disbursement which have threatened smooth learning operations.

Ogambo emphasized on need to ring fence budget for education ministry arguing that delayed funds disbursement of education programs has stalled learning operations.

“Capitation is a big issue and majorly because we don’t have enough finances.We need to agree with Treasury that the sums of budget for Education be ring fenced so that its released on time,”he said.

With the government facing a cash crisis school principals have warned that they will increase school fees and drop some school activities due to financial constraints.

School management have complained about the high prices of foodstuffs and failure by the government to remit capitation money in full, and in good time.

The House team raised concerns on free education program following revelations by parents that school principals were imposing extra levies contravening Ministry of Education guidelines.

The Education nominee explained the school principals were violating the Ministry of Education guidelines because the Teachers Service Commission has failed to institute punitive measures against rogue teachers.

“The problem is one that arises in the constitution with TSC because its mandated to discipline teachers because as a MOE we just disburse funds and it doesn’t have mandate to discipline teachers where they don’t follow circulars,”Ogambo stated.

Parents have previously lamented that they are being forced to dig deeper in their pockets to fill the financial deficit gap to ensure smooth operation in schools.

