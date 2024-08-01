Connect with us

I will reinstate Linda Mama Program once approved – Health CS nominee Barasa says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1- Health nominee Debra Barasa has assured she will reinstate the Linda Mama Program once approved to the next Cabinet Secretary in the health sector.

Barasa told the National Assembly Appointment Committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula that the Linda Mama Program aimed at ensuring free maternity services in health facilities will be in cooperated

“I am a beneficiary of Linda mama and my daughter is also a beneficiary. and I will make sure it will be incorporated. I understand that during transition such activities may fall through  the cracks. We need to have transition plan to ensure such critical plans are covered,” she emphasized.

As the country transition towards the Social Health Authority (SHA) there have been uncertainty over the implementation of the program which has caused uproar among Kenyans.

At present, health facilities have raised concerns over the delay in payment of Linda Mama programme claims.

Some private health facilities have been compelled to stop offering free maternity services under the Linda Mama programme because of a lack of funds.

The enactment of the Social Health Insurance Fund Act in 2023 repealed the National Health Insurance Fund Act, affecting the free maternal health scheme under the Linda Mama programme.

The scenario led to calls by women legislators who demanded the resignation of Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha decrying  the stoppage of the Linda Mama programme by the Ministry of Health thereby abandoning pregnant mothers.

They called for the immediate sacking of Nakhumicha saying that she was unable to provide solutions to the problems facing her docket.

In 2013, the government introduced free maternity services to assist Kenyans, especially vulnerable populations in accessing maternity care in public health facilities without worrying about costs. 

This was done to remove financial obstacles for Kenyans seeking medical assistance during pregnancy and childbirth.

In 2016, the government transferred the implementation of the free maternity policy to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), renamed the initiative Linda Mama Programme and expanded the benefit package and access beyond the public sector.

Kenya is among African countries estimated to have a very high rate of maternal deaths as per the World Health Organization Maternal Mortality Analytical Fact Sheet 2023.

Thousands of women die every year due to pregnancy and childbirth-related complications in the country with the maternal mortality ratio standing at 355 deaths per 100,000 live births annually according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022.

In this article:
