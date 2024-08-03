Connect with us

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi/FILE

I will align with President Ruto’s administration despite being a critic -Wandayi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has affirmed his commitment to effectively serve in President William Ruto’s administration, despite his history as a vocal critic of the government.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Wandayi, who has served as Minority Leader in Parliament, explained that his previous role necessitated holding the government accountable and leading the opposition to ensure it delivered on its promises to the electorate.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei questioned Wandayi on how he intends to align with the Kenya Kwanza Government’s policies, given his past criticisms.

“On many occasions, you opposed government proposals. How will you be able to deliver under the bottom-up economic agenda?” Shollei asked.

Wandayi defended his critical stance towards the Kenya Kwanza regime, emphasizing that his role in the opposition was to provide necessary oversight, a responsibility that transcends political affiliations.

“I was simply playing my role, and it must be understood that Parliament, regardless of where you sit, has a duty to provide oversight. It just so happened that I came from the opposition,” Wandayi explained.

He further stated, “It’s a misnomer that the President must come from the majority party. I was leading my team in holding the government accountable without any prejudice.”

Addressing the committee, Wandayi asserted that his acceptance of the Cabinet nomination was driven by patriotism and a desire to serve Kenyans.

“There is no contradiction between what I believed then and what I believe now. I am simply responding to the call of duty as a patriotic Kenyan,” Wandayi concluded.

Wandayi dismissed claims that members of the opposition who joined President William Ruto’s government were merely capitalizing on the efforts of Generation Z youth who demonstrated for change.

“What do you say to those Kenyans who believe you leveraged the Gen Z movement to secure a position in the government?” Minority Deputy Leader Robert Mbui asked.

Wandayi acknowledged that while Generation Z had been instrumental in advocating for national reform, the issues they raised were aligned with the broader agenda of the opposition.

“The concerns voiced by Gen Z were not fundamentally different from those that you and I have championed, and I agree they are significant issues,” Wandayi responded.

“It is not fair to say that we have exploited the Gen Z movement. I was both pleasantly surprised and deeply honored when my name was submitted for this position.”

He continued, “We are not betraying Generation Z. We are participating in a paradigm shift. The President has emphasized this, and we are living in an era that demands new ways of thinking.”

