I was once Raila’s right hand man, if he decides to help me, is there anything wrong with that? Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has admitted that he was once a right hand man to Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga and now it is time to pay back to him by supporting his African Union Commission chairmanship bid.

Ruto who was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua while launching development Projects in Homa Bay county revealed that there was a time he supported Odinga as his hand man and there is nothing wrong with him now supporting his AU top job.

He stated that Odinga agreed to help him form a broad based government of National Unity by incorporating members from the Opposition camp into his troubled Kenya Kwanza government after several months of unrest due to anti-government protests.

“You are know that I was once Odinga’s right hand man. There was a time I helped him now I am asking you, if he decides to help me, is there anything wrong with that?” He questioned.

President Ruto defended the decision viewed as motive to kill the opposition saying both Odinga and him agreed to form a broad based government of National Unity for the unity and development of the country by incorporating members from the Opposition coalition to serve in his Cabinet.

“We are one people of one Nation with a common destiny that is why we decided to form a government that is going to unite all Kenyans without minding their political formations, tribe, community and region,” he said.

He stated that Odinga has the best interests for the continent and he really deserves to lead Africa in the AU chairmanship position.

Kenya officially launched Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship on Tuesday, where President Ruto hosted regional leaders to express unwavering support for Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “veteran mobilizer for positive change,” expressing strong confidence in his ability to lead the AU Commission.

“Raila is a celebrated statesman whose longevity in leadership has been sustained by an unrelenting devotion to democratic change as the foundation of sustainable freedom and prosperity,” he said.

The head of state outlined the pressing challenges facing Africa, including political instability, conflict, and climate change, emphasizing Odinga’s proven track record in addressing these issues.

The launch was attended by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and former presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria as well as prime ministers and other delegates from the continent.

