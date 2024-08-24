I want to thank Raila for letting us walk together:Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24-President William Ruto has buttressed his actions to form a broad based government where he incorporated key allies of his arch rival Raila Odinga in government.

President Ruto has been on a deliberate campaign to assure the nation that the country is forging towards the right direction to avert resistance especially from his political bastion.

He was speaking during the homecoming of Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya where he was accompanied by several governors and cabinet secretaries.

“There comes a time as a nation that the interest of Kenya supersedes partisan interest of political parties and leaders. The transformation of our country comes first and this is such a time, ”the President asserted.

Despite assertions by leaders from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders that Ruto’s decision to co-opt ODM leaders in his Cabinet doesn’t translate to a deal in 2027 polls,President Ruto insisted the two outfit are working together.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed has disputed claims that the Opposition is dead following President Ruto’s decision to appoint key allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga to his cabinet, in the latest move to quell growing dissatisfaction with his government.

“Some people are saying now because we have a broad based government, we now don’t have an opposition and that ODM has joined government. I want to tell them we still have an opposition, Azimio is the minority in Parliament, a duty we were given by God,” Mohammed said.

President Ruto nominated ODM’s John Mbadi to Cabinet Secretary National Treasury; Opiyo Wandayi to Energy and Petroleum; Ali Hassan Joho to Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs; and Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

“I want to thank Raila for accepting that we walk together in unity. When you are talking about ODM and am there speak in low tones because I know it more than anyone else. This is because we are one team,” President Ruto said.

The President reiterated that Kenya is a multi-democracy hence coalition partnerships should be embraced affirming he will create a win-win formula in government to establish unity in the country.

“Its not necessary for one region to lose for another to win. It’s not necessary for an individual to lose so that another to win. We can all be winners. That’s why I am creating a win-win formula moving forward,” Ruto said.

