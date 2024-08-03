Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

I have not sold JKIA to indian firm -Murkomen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has denied allegations that he “sold” Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in a deal involving an Indian firm.

Murkomen has come under scrutiny for allegedly signing an agreement with Adani Airport Holdings Limited, an Indian company, regarding the leasing of JKIA by the government.

During his appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Murkomen clarified that the arrangement with the Indian firm was a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), not a sale.

He emphasized that, as a Cabinet Secretary, he does not have the authority to enter into any Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) independently.

“I have not, and I do not have the capacity to enter into a Public-Private Partnership as an individual. I have in no way sold JKIA,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen explained the procedure for a Public-Private Partnership, highlighting that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) must first conduct a preliminary assessment to determine the viability and capacity of the firm involved.

The National Treasury would then evaluate the financial feasibility and implications of the partnership.

He assured that the government has not finalized any agreement with the Adani Group, and consultations are ongoing.

Murkomen urged calm, citing the Nairobi Expressway as a successful example of a PPP project with a 30-year timeline.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The difference between the Expressway and the JKIA is that there was only a proposal,” Murkomen noted.

Last week, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also clarified that no agreements have been signed with Adani Airports Holdings Limited concerning the upgrading of JKIA infrastructure.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), through its acting managing director, Henry Ogoye, confirmed receiving an investment proposal from Adani Airport Holdings Limited under the Public-Private Partnerships Act 2021.

Adani, a major Indian airport operator, seeks to invest in a new passenger terminal building, a second runway, and the refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA.

Ogoye stated that the proposal would undergo technical, financial, and legal reviews, along with the necessary due processes, in compliance with the PPP Act 2021.

“The Project Agreement will be preceded by stakeholder engagement, National Treasury approval, Attorney General clearance, and Cabinet approval,” Ogoye added.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi reveals he is worth Sh530mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3-Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi’s net worth now stands at Sh530 million in revelations made before the National Assembly Committee...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How I will deal with persistent power outages, mainstream rural electrification: Wandayi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has pledged to collaborate closely with the Rural Electrification and Renewable...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We didn’t betray the GenZ by joining Cabinet – Wandayi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has affirmed his commitment to effectively serve in President William Ruto’s administration, despite...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says City Hall to support those affected by Toi Market fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says City Hall will support over 2,000 traders affected by the Toi Market fire...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iconic Treetops Hotel in Aberdares Forest reopened after extensive renovations

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The historic Treetops Hotel nestled in the heart of Kenya’s lush Aberdares Forest has reopened after an extensive renovation...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano roots for robust policy framework to regulate Airbnb sector

Appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee, Miano indicated that this will also reduce the associated controversies.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja pelted with stones during Toi market visit after fire kills 4 people

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday pelted with stones by angry traders as he visited Toi Market in...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mvurya says net worth up by Sh38n during tenure as Blue Economy CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya’s now says his net worth grew by Sh38 million during his 21-month tenure...

6 hours ago