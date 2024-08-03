I have not sold JKIA to indian firm -Murkomen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has denied allegations that he “sold” Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in a deal involving an Indian firm.

Murkomen has come under scrutiny for allegedly signing an agreement with Adani Airport Holdings Limited, an Indian company, regarding the leasing of JKIA by the government.

During his appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Murkomen clarified that the arrangement with the Indian firm was a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), not a sale.

He emphasized that, as a Cabinet Secretary, he does not have the authority to enter into any Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) independently.

“I have not, and I do not have the capacity to enter into a Public-Private Partnership as an individual. I have in no way sold JKIA,” Murkomen stated.

Murkomen explained the procedure for a Public-Private Partnership, highlighting that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) must first conduct a preliminary assessment to determine the viability and capacity of the firm involved.

The National Treasury would then evaluate the financial feasibility and implications of the partnership.

He assured that the government has not finalized any agreement with the Adani Group, and consultations are ongoing.

Murkomen urged calm, citing the Nairobi Expressway as a successful example of a PPP project with a 30-year timeline.

“The difference between the Expressway and the JKIA is that there was only a proposal,” Murkomen noted.

Last week, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also clarified that no agreements have been signed with Adani Airports Holdings Limited concerning the upgrading of JKIA infrastructure.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), through its acting managing director, Henry Ogoye, confirmed receiving an investment proposal from Adani Airport Holdings Limited under the Public-Private Partnerships Act 2021.

Adani, a major Indian airport operator, seeks to invest in a new passenger terminal building, a second runway, and the refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA.

Ogoye stated that the proposal would undergo technical, financial, and legal reviews, along with the necessary due processes, in compliance with the PPP Act 2021.

“The Project Agreement will be preceded by stakeholder engagement, National Treasury approval, Attorney General clearance, and Cabinet approval,” Ogoye added.

