I got a D- but I will will be graduating with a masters from Harvard – Joho

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 4 – Hassan Joho, the nominee for the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, confronted persistent allegations regarding his academic credentials during a vetting session with the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments.

These allegations have resurfaced each time he has pursued a public office.

Lawmakers pressed the former Mombasa Governor to clarify his educational background, which has been the subject of scrutiny since 2007 when he first sought a parliamentary seat.

The controversy was reignited after Joho revealed that he is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School.

“I drew my inspiration from Professor Ali Mazrui, who didn’t succeed at his Cambridge level to get admitted for a first degree but is now a renowned scholar. There’s no way you can’t admire him for his contributions to the well-being of our society,” Joho stated.

“Historical struggles are real, and no one should imagine there is a level playing field for those coming from places of comfort.”

Joho, the former Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), lamented that his political opponents have repeatedly attempted to derail his career by challenging his academic credentials.

He recounted an incident during the 2013 Mombasa gubernatorial race where influential individuals allegedly attempted to bribe professors at Gretsa University in Thika, where he obtained his second degree, to invalidate his qualifications.

“This question arises every time I have an opportunity to achieve something. It started in 2007 when they claimed my nursery and secondary school certificates were fake,” Joho explained.

“In my quest to become governor, some people tried to suspend my degree and pretend to conduct an investigation just to ensure I missed the deadlines to submit my papers,” he added.

Joho described the constant challenges he faces each time he seeks a public or state office.

He emphasized that all relevant government bodies, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Commission for University Education, have scrutinized his credentials without finding any discrepancies.

“No government institution, including the EACC and the Commission for University Education, has ever found fault with my credentials. Watch this space: if I am approved, the next time I come for vetting, I will have a PhD. If God wills it and I return for vetting, I will be Dr. Hassan Joho,” he declared confidently.

“Those who wanted me out have lost, and they cannot take what is rightfully mine. They lost!” Joho exclaimed.

Joho shared with the Committee on Appointments that he financed his own secondary education due to his determination to become educated, as his parents could not afford it because of financial difficulties.

“Some of us come from very poor backgrounds. If you look at my CV, you will see I had to take a break for a year between primary and secondary school. Why? Because my parents couldn’t pay my fees,” he explained.

The nominee for Mining and Blue Economy urged young people not to be discouraged from pursuing education due to their financial background or academic performance, emphasizing that learning is a lifelong process.

“Your hope should not die because of past struggles. We suffered, but I take pride in turning my life around when I found even the slightest opportunity for self-improvement, which is a continual process. I seized it,” Joho stated.

Despite scoring a D- in his secondary education, Joho expressed pride in his academic achievements, noting that he is on track to obtain a master’s degree from one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

“Yes, I did not perform well in secondary school, scoring a D- no doubt, but I turned that around. Today, I hold two degrees, and I am on my way to obtaining a master’s degree from the most prestigious university in the world. That is the achievement of determination,” he concluded.

