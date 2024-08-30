Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

I don’t have a name of anyone who was abducted: Ruto

Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry for investigation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – President William Ruto has maintained that he is yet to get names of persons who have been abducted or disappeared since the beginning of the antigovernment demos.

Speaking on Thursday night during a town hall meeting in Kisumu, Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry for investigation.

The crackdown by security forces on protesters reportedly resulted in at least 50 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to data from rights groups.

Ruto pledged to take action if any cases of abduction or disappearance are brought to his attention.

“If there’s any family whose child, friend, or relative attended a demonstration, whether last year or this year, and never returned, I want to know the names because I will take firm and decisive action,” Ruto said.

“As of now, I do not have a single name of someone who has been abducted or disappeared.”

He was responding to a participant’s claim that some demonstrators were still missing and that their disappearances were linked to state agents.

The President vowed that his administration would not tolerate any extrajudicial killings of Kenyans.

“Under my administration, I do not want a situation where a Kenyan disappears. There were days when people were found, 20, 30, in River Yala here, executed,” Ruto stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to promise you and the people of Kenya that under my administration, there will be no Kenyans in River Yala or any other river or place.”

President Ruto emphasized that no Kenyan should be mistreated because of their political beliefs.

He noted that the constitution allows every Kenyan the right to demonstrate and express their grievances.

“Kenyans have a right and freedom of association within the parameters of the law, and no Kenyan should be subjected to any inhumane treatment because of their political persuasion,” he said.

Despite Ruto’s assertions, there have been reports of abductions by individuals believed to be state agents during the protests, with some incidents occurring in broad daylight.

A report released by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in July indicated that 66 people were reported abducted or missing during the protests, while 1,376 were arrested.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt looking for alternative revenue sources after Finance Bill rejection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – President William Ruto says Treasury is seeking alternative revenue sources after the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024. Speaking...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Guardian Angel who saved 3 children in Umoja Fire

Ofuyo recounted how he went door to door to his neighbors, pleading with them to leave their burning homes

37 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya court slaps terror convict with 20-year jail term

The court convicted George Oluoch Awiti, alias Abdul Bnajib Mohamed, on multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist group, collection of terrorism-related information, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto advocates for win-win formula in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has advocated for a win-win formula in elections during his Nyanza tour. The head of state...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Joho pledges govt support for small-scale miners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has pledged robust government support for small-scale miners in Nyanza and...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ngilu summoned over Kicotec financial woes

Ngilu has been summoned to appear next month alongside the former top management officials

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC says public wage bill down by 4.9pc in last 6 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has revealed a significant reduction in the public wage bill over the past...

23 hours ago

County News

Mombasa Cement CEO Hasmukh Patel dies after short illness

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement, passed on while being rushed to a private hospital in Nyali. Tudor MCA...

23 hours ago