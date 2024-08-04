I am as gentle as a dove, Murkomen says on show of opulence claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has now says he is as ‘gentle as a dove’ refuting accusations of arrogance and opulence.

Murkomen, often bashed for opulence following a recent condemnation from the public over his opulence and display of flashy lifestyles.

It appeared that he was showing off his wealth at a time when Kenyans have complained about the political class living large, swimming in opulence at a time when the common mwananchi has to tighten their belts to afford the most basic items.

“I am not arrogant infact I am as gentle as a dove. People who are my friends know that I cannot hurt a fly. Many friend I have worked and they know and the problem with public service you face a lot of challenges and when you respond in a certain way they say you are arrogant,” he told MPs during his vetting on Saturday.

From a Sh900,000 watch to a Sh80,000 shoe, a Sh50,000 belt and a Sh20,000 tie, the ex-CS said his attire worn at an interview with a local show amounted to an average of Sh1.1 million.

Kenyans called him out over imported designer suits, Gucci shoes and the Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch.

Murkomen tried to water it down saying he only needs one belt in two years, and that it can be worn on either side to give the impression of two belts.

“I don’t know what opulence. People who are opulent are those who bask in wealth and modern things. Show what they own in terms of houses and material things. I was just a victim of a cross fire,” the Youth and Sports Affair nominee said.

Murkomen has revealed his net worth to be Sh620 million saying his wealth portfolio has increased by Sh70 Million.

“There is a scheme in the public service where if you are a public servant you can get a mortgage. So after I was approved as Transport minister, I took a mortgage of Sh40 million and invested it,” Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on appointments during his vetting.

The last time he was vetted for the Cabinet Secretary Transport and Roads docket he disclosed he was worth Sh550 million.

“If in any I behaved either by speech or conduct or my lifestyle in a manner that offends any Kenyan, I apologise profusely. I mean as Kipchumba and as a Christian,” he said.

