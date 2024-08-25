Connect with us

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

How NGAOs are supporting ongoing efforts to realize 100pc transitionin schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 -The government has enhanced the role of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in promoting education, aiming to improve literacy rates across the country.

During a meeting with NGAOs at KSG, Lower Kabete on August 20, 2024, President William Ruto urged the officers to prioritize education transition as a key performance indicator (KPI).

“We already have clear directions on transition from primary to junior secondary and eventually to senior secondary school. By empowering you[NGAOs] as pivotal agents of change in Kenya’s educational landscape, the government is committed to bridging educational gaps and ensuring equal opportunities for all children”, the President emphasized.

Echoing this sentiment, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry, Kithure Kindiki highlighted the crucial role NGAO officers play in promoting education.

He acknowledged the work done in tracing candidates throughout the year to ensure compliance with the government’s 100 percent school transition policy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

From the lowest administrative unit of the Assistant Chief, NGAOs continue to monitor and follow up on pupils and students who have completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) to ensure they progress to the next level.

In 2023, for example, NGAO facilitated the transition of about 1.2 million students to various Junior Secondary Schools.

“Some regions even surpassed the target,” noted the Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo. During the same period, 1.1 million students transitioned to Form One, while 15,874 others enrolled for vocational training.

According to a 2022 World Bank report, Kenya’s literacy rate among children aged between 0 and 15 years is at an impressive high of 82.88 percent.

NGAO officers alongside police officers, also offer support through coordination, logistics and provision of security during national exams.

During the 2023 national examinations, the government deployed more than 600 NGAO officers alongside 16,056 police officers across all examination centres.

Beyond advocating for and enforcing the transition policy, NGAO officers play a crucial role in resource mobilization.

In many remote areas, where schools sometimes lack of basic supplies like textbooks, stationery, and even desks.

NGAOs coordinate with various stakeholders, including NGOs and private donors, to ensure these schools are adequately equipped.

They also oversee the Presidential Bursary Scheme and national feeding programs, which are vital in keeping children, especially those from impoverished backgrounds, in school.

“Through the tireless efforts of our NGAO officers, we are bridging the educational divide and bringing learning opportunities to the most remote corners of Kenya,” the PS said.

A particularly commendable aspect of NGAO officers’ work is their support for young girls who are victims of early pregnancy, and more so during national examinations.

While the Government has adopted stringent measures to curb the vice, there are hundreds of girls sitting for their exams while pregnant every year.

PS Omollo noted that NGAO officers provide essential support in such situations, helping ensure these girls continue their education.

He pointed out tha the strides made by NGAO officers underscore government’s dedication to catalyze national development, while reinforcing the presence of the national government at the grassroots level across the country.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

