Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

How I will deal with persistent power outages, mainstream rural electrification: Wandayi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has pledged to collaborate closely with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to achieve last-mile connectivity across the country.

Wandayi noted that the overlapping mandates of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and REREC have hindered the implementation of rural electrification programs in Kenya.

“There is still competition between KPLC and REREC in last-mile connectivity. KPLC should be profit-driven and should not compete with REREC in areas where REREC has a clear mandate,” Wandayi stated.

“I will work to reduce this overlap and empower REREC to focus on last-mile connections, allowing KPLC to concentrate on its core functions.”

Wandayi made these remarks on Saturday during his appearance before the Committee on Appointments in Parliament.

Addressing the issue of power outages, the Ugunja MP assured the committee that he would expedite the development of transmission lines, especially in regions frequently affected by blackouts, including the western part of the country.

“I will fast-track the development of transmission lines with the necessary capacity to evacuate power and deliver it to consumers,” he said.

Once confirmed in the energy docket, Wandayi committed to ensuring the completion and commissioning of the Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale power line.

“In Western Kenya, I will ensure that the Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale line is completed and commissioned as quickly as possible,” Wandayi promised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Majority Leader emphasized that he would prioritize seeking funding from the country’s development partners to accelerate the completion of power lines and modernize electrical infrastructure.

“We face challenges in evacuating power from generators to end users due to insufficient transmission capacity. We will work closely with REREC and Kenya Power to expedite the modernization of the infrastructure,” Wandayi said.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

We didn’t betray the GenZ by joining Cabinet – Wandayi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has affirmed his commitment to effectively serve in President William Ruto’s administration, despite...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says City Hall to support those affected by Toi Market fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says City Hall will support over 2,000 traders affected by the Toi Market fire...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iconic Treetops Hotel in Aberdares Forest reopened after extensive renovations

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The historic Treetops Hotel nestled in the heart of Kenya’s lush Aberdares Forest has reopened after an extensive renovation...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano roots for robust policy framework to regulate Airbnb sector

Appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee, Miano indicated that this will also reduce the associated controversies.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja pelted with stones during Toi market visit after fire kills 4 people

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday pelted with stones by angry traders as he visited Toi Market in...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mvurya says net worth up by Sh38n during tenure as Blue Economy CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya’s now says his net worth grew by Sh38 million during his 21-month tenure...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 suspects involved in land documents forgery arrested in Ngara, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Six individuals suspected to be involved in altering land documents have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

5 hours ago

Kenya

EACC denies blocking any CS nominee amid Oparanya suitability concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Au 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it has not barred any Cabinet Secretary nominees from seeking...

6 hours ago