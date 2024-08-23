Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

EDUCATION

House moves to craft bursary cordination law in a bid to save CDF

The intervention by the House is appears to be a move to forestall a possible court declaration against MP-administered bursuries following a petition lodged at the Nakuru High Court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has requested the Education Ministry to provide input on proposed legislation to consolidate bursary allocations, amid a push to disband the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The move followed public outcry over the new university funding model, with lawmakers advocating for reforms to consolidate bursaries and scholarships at both the national and county levels to address concerns of overlap.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Basic Education, the Office of the Clerk said the House had initiated the formulation of a legislative proposal to establish a structured system for administering public bursaries and scholarships.

“This is, therefore, to request that you furnish us with any relevant information in the possession of the Ministry that may assist in the drafting of the legislative proposal, including any existing policy document or draft bill,” the Clerk stated.

10,000 appeals lodged as students contest new funding model

Debate on the amalgamation and consolidation of bursaries and scholarships followed petitions submitted to the National Assembly advocating for a coordinated approach to fund disbursement. Petitioners cited duplications.

Reforms proposed by the Ministry of Education will involve consolidating funds from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF), County governments, and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The intervention by the House is appears to be a move to forestall a possible court declaration against MP-administered bursuries following a petition lodged at the Nakuru High Court.

Laban Omusundi, the sponsor of the Nakuru petition, moved the court to order consolidation of existing bursaries and scholarships for better coordination.

Uncertainty

On Tuesday the House discussed proposed reforms to consolidate the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and other funds when Principal Secretary for Higher Learning, Beatrice Inyang’ala, appeared before Parliament to respond to inquiries about the funding model.

Koome roots for free tertiary education to resolve funding inequalities

The intervention came even as the fate of needy students set to join higher learning institutions remained uncertain due to concerns about parents’ and guardians’ ability to raise the required fees.

A section of education stakeholders have criticized the new funding model for undermining the aspirations of needy students.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Concerns have also emerged about the effectiveness of the Means Testing Instrument (MTI) used to categorize students into different funding levels, with critics citing data inaccuracies and inadequate grading parameters.

The funding model places students in five bands using eight variables, including parental background, gender, course type, marginalization, disability, family size, and composition.

These variables are combined to assess household needs and determine appropriate funding. However, many parents and learners have complained about miscategorization, with a majority being placed in bands 4 and 5.

PS Inyang’ala highlighted issues with data accuracy, noting that some students had falsified information related to the various parameters used in the classification process.

“We are dealing with an issue of data inaccuracy. Without reliable income data, it is impossible to use data effectively in the categorization of students,” she said.

The amalgamation of education funds could potentially provide for free education to students in tertiary institutions, including colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan youth consider politics boring, new poll suggests

The survey, which targeted youth aged 18-35 in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, found that a large number of young people feel that politics does...

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10,000 appeals lodged as students contest new funding model

Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari disclosed that the review process has already begun, with students set to receive the status of their...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD, Administration Police top debtors as cash crisis cripples New KCC

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi listed the Ministry of Defence and Administration Police as the biggest debtors at Sh49.5 million and Sh32.4 million respectively.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to implement police salary hikes in 3 phases: Interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior made the clarification after indicated a lumpsum increament effective July 1.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC on the radar for retaining staff above 60 years

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 23 – The Public Service Commission found itself in a tight spot following revelations that showed it defied its own directive by...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat’s surprise inspections push station commanders to prioritize cleanliness

Unannounced visits by the newly-installed Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat has inspired the new-found order in police stations in an effort...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Speaker Kingi gazettes Mwangaza’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially gazetted Senate’s resolution to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. In the nortice, Kingi cited...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Methu proposes Gachagua, Kalonzo, Natembeya alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21- Nyandarua Senator John Methu has called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with Wiper leader Kalonzo...

2 days ago