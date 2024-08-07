House Appointments Committee rejects Stella Lang’at nomination to Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has rejected the nomination of Stella Lang’at as President William Ruto’s nominee for Gender.

The committee recomended Lang’at rejection, service as Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior, in a report tabled for House debate on Wednesday.

The report tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah cleared the rest of President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

The committee generated the report after concluding approaval hearing on Sunday having vetted twenty Cabinet nominees.

Lawmakers were expected to debate the report later on Wednesday before taking a vote to adopt, reject or amend it accordingly.

Once approved, the names will be forwarded to the President for appointment.

If a nominee is rejected, the President is required to submit a new name that will go through the vetting process.

Records showed that the Appointing Committee charged with vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees had received 1,300 submissions against the individuals.

Out of the 1,300, House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who is also the Appointment Committee Chairperson, said 1,087 of the submissions were according to Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Speaker highlighted that the rest of the submissions generally opposed the appointment of more than one nominee, and some were unrelated to the vetting exercise.

The presentation of the report came even as the United States called for the rejection of candidates with integrity questions amid sustained protests pushing for accountability in government.

The Embassy made the statement on Thursday when National Assembly Committee kicked off the vetting of President Ruto’s nominees to the Cabinet.

About The Author