Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The committee recomended Lang'at rejection, service as Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior, in a report tabled for House debate on Wednesday/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

House Appointments Committee rejects Stella Lang’at nomination to Cabinet

The report tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah cleared the rest of President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has rejected the nomination of Stella Lang’at as President William Ruto’s nominee for Gender.

The committee recomended Lang’at rejection, service as Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior, in a report tabled for House debate on Wednesday.

The report tabled by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah cleared the rest of President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

The committee generated the report after concluding approaval hearing on Sunday having vetted twenty Cabinet nominees.

Lawmakers were expected to debate the report later on Wednesday before taking a vote to adopt, reject or amend it accordingly.

Once approved, the names will be forwarded to the President for appointment.

If a nominee is rejected, the President is required to submit a new name that will go through the vetting process.

Records showed that the Appointing Committee charged with vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees had received 1,300 submissions against the individuals.

Out of the 1,300, House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who is also the Appointment Committee Chairperson, said 1,087 of the submissions were according to Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Speaker highlighted that the rest of the submissions generally opposed the appointment of more than one nominee, and some were unrelated to the vetting exercise.

The presentation of the report came even as the United States called for the rejection of candidates with integrity questions amid sustained protests pushing for accountability in government.

The Embassy made the statement on Thursday when National Assembly Committee kicked off the vetting of President Ruto’s nominees to the Cabinet.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges MPs shine spotlight on integrity of Cabinet nominees

Archbishop Muheria said the reason why the country is witnessing political tabulence is due to the fact that political leadership lacks integrity.

July 26, 2024

Kenya

National Assembly releases schedule for vetting of President Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The National Assembly has released a schedule for vetting President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees, Secretary to the Cabinet and...

October 13, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs approve House Business Committee Members

House Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the Committee to retreat to prepare Wednesday’s morning order paper and business for subsequent days.

October 11, 2022