Homa Bay, Narok, Uasin Gishu, and Samburu Top in Own-Source Revenue Management: Politrack Africa Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – A new study by Politrack Africa has identified the top-performing counties in own-source revenue management, which is crucial for ensuring better service delivery.

The study, released on Friday and crediting County Finance Ministers, ranked Homa Bay County as the leader in own-source revenue management with an 82 percent success rate. Narok County followed closely at 80 percent, while Uasin Gishu County came in third at 78 percent.

Kakamega County ranked fourth with 78 percent, followed by Samburu County at 74 percent.

Murang’a and Isiolo counties tied with 74 percent, and Turkana and Siaya counties both achieved 72 percent. Mombasa County rounded out the top ten at 70 percent.

The research was conducted between August 23rd and 27th, 2024, across all 47 counties in Kenya.

“Our analysis involved both secondary data from the Office of the Controller of Budget, Attorney General, and primary data from select respondents,” the study noted.

According to the findings, the top counties excelled in own-source revenue collection and had high absorption rates, including timely salary disbursements.

Since the onset of devolution, many counties have struggled with revenue collection, leading to delayed salaries and hampered service delivery. However, Politrack Africa credited the top ten counties for demonstrating strong leadership and governance, which has been bolstered by effective public participation.

With persistent delays in county fund disbursements from the National Treasury, many counties have faced operational challenges, as locally sourced revenue often falls short of covering all expenses.

The study recommends that counties adopt better strategies for own-source revenue collection and focus on increasing absorption rates to ensure effective use of allocated funds.

“Counties must also prioritize timely salary disbursements and strengthen leadership and governance structures to ensure the success of devolution,” the study advised.

It emphasized the importance of active public participation in decision-making processes, urging counties to involve residents in financial decisions and learn from the best practices of the top-performing counties.

