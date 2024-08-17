HELB application portal to remain open so no one is left behind – CS Ogamba

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The government has assured the KCSE 2023 cohort students that the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) portal for applications would remain open, ensuring that no one is left behind.



In a statement, Julius Ogamba, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Education, encourages eligible students to submit as soon as possible to guarantee that their applications are processed quickly.

“In line with the Government’s commitment to leaving no one behind, the application portal will remain open. The ministry assures that all applications will be processed swiftly on a rolling basis. We urge the eligible students who wish to receive funding and have not yet applied to do so without delay to ensure prompt processing of their applications,” part of the statement reads.

The government re-affirms its dedication to providing high-quality, reasonably priced higher education and plans to provide Sh25.3 billion in loans and scholarships to the 2024–2025 applicants.



According to Ogamba, Universities have begun to distribute new letters to all 125,893 first-patch applicants for loans and scholarships via the Student-Centered Model.

“In line with the President’s directives, the Ministry is pleased to announce that all universities have rolled out the process of releasing new letters to all first patches of 125,893 students who have so far have applied for the loans and scholarship under the Student Centred Model. The ministry has directed universities to ensure all letters have reached First Year students by Monday, August 19th, 2024,” Ogamba said.

On August 14, President William Ruto issued an order to all institutions directing them to provide First Year students with updated fee schedules that include the yearly household payments toward the overall cost of degree programs.



The ministry guarantees the students that the funds are distributed in a fair and equitable manner, considering the applicants’ actual requirements.

“Students who may have questions and appeals on the fees to be paid should direct them to our dedicated team through the Higher Educational Portal, www.hef.co.ke,” the ministry added.

