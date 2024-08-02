Hassan Omar Replaces Malala as UDA Secretary General

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Hassan Omar has taken over as acting Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, replacing Cleophas Malala, who was ousted on Friday morning after weeks of intense internal conflicts.

Malala was removed from his position during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairperson, Cecil Mbarire.

“The appointment of Hon. Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party announced in a statement.

Hassan Omar, the party’s Vice Chairperson, has been appointed as the acting Secretary General. The statement elaborated, “Upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan, to act as the Secretary General on an interim basis.”

The changes follow a dramatic incident at the party headquarters in Nairobi, where Joe Khalende declared himself the Secretary General, leading to chaos as he was attacked and ejected.

Friday’s statement did not address these events directly but focused on the need to accelerate party grassroots elections. “We have noted the progressive continuation of our grassroots election in the first phase, and we have directed the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the elections in the rest of the counties as earlier communicated,” the NEC statement said. “These elections will ultimately offer the members of the party an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling centre all the way to the national level.”

Malala had been at odds with members in recent weeks, with accusations that he was pushing agendas not supported by the party.

