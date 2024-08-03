Connect with us

Gun-dealer who escaped from Karen police station rearrested in Kasarani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – A gun dealer who escaped from from Karen police station, Nairobi as police booked him following the discovery of a cache of arms and bullets in his house was finally rearrested.

Police identified him as Shailesh Mistry is the Chief Executive Officer at Cateyes Customs Limited, which deals in firearms.

He was rearrested in Kasarani area, Nairobi on Friday August 2 as he sought a place to hide from police.

Police had been looking for him following his dramatic escape that left one officer injured on Thursday August 1 evening.

Police said a man haunt was launched and following intelligence leads, the escapee was intercepted while driving his vehicle within Kasarani area where he was re arrested.

According to police, when police arrested him on Thursday August 1 afternoon, they said they found him with an expired firearm license.

He dramatically escaped in his car from Karen police station as a team of police booked him into custody.

Police said he knocked down the gate at the station as he escaped from the lawful custody.

Mistry was arrested at a restaurant in Karen by a team of police and escorted to Karen Police Station.

A search was conducted in his Mark X car and an assortment of pistols and bullets recovered.

The weapons included a Sig Sauer pistol and two Canik pistols.

The police also found six empty magazines and 775 assorted bullets.

They included 104 bullets used for short guns.

Later the suspect was escorted to his residence at Southlands Estate Jordan Court and upon search a short gun with 210 bullets were recovered from the house.

Police said the suspect produced a civilian firearm certificate that shows it expired on February 21, 2023.

It was then a decision was made to take him to custody.

As he was being escorted to the cells, he requested to pick a heavy sweater from his car, which was parked a few meters to the report office.

