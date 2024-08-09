Grandmullah urges newly appointed CSs to hit the ground running

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries stamped by President William Ruto to return the country back to normalcy after a series of Nationwide protests that culminated into their dismissal.

The lawyer urged the Cabinet secretaries, particularly those reinstated to now put in a lot of effort for the country’s benefit.

“I know many Cabinet secretaries have been in the doghouse in the past few months, and we’re uncertain about their very future. Now that they have taken office and the clouds have cleared…normal service can resume,” he said.

The Lawyer urged Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to demonstrate to the world that Kenya remains a major player in sports, even in the face of the recent youth-led antigovernment protests

“Kipchumba Murkomen should now urgently lead a strong team of 150 officials and their spouses to the closing ceremony of the Olympic. He has to show the world that Kenya is still a powerhouse in sports and despite the riots and IMF conditions we have enough foreign reserves and are a proud independent African state,” he stated.

The 19 new Cabinet Secretaries sworn in on Thursday following approval by parliament now have a difficult task of ensuring that they deliver on the Kenya Kwanza government Agenda for the Nation.

While presiding over the swear-in of the new Cabinet in State House President Ruto urged Kenyans to give his new Cabinet a chance to serve and offer support in the fulfillment of their actions.

Ruto however warned the new CSs that his support for them ends if it conflicts with his accountability to the people.

The Head of state also defended his decision of incorporating key members of the opposition camp in his revamped Cabinet stating that it will unlock long-denied opportunities to spur national prosperity.

“I ask citizens of our great nation to give a chance to these great men and women in this new cabinet and to support them to deliver the mandate that has been given to them constitutionally and as they perform their duties to the best interest of our country,” Ruto said.

