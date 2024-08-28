Connect with us

PS Raymond Omollo engages Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang/MINA

Govt works with Huawei to roll out security training on cloud computing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — The government has urged its officers to prioritize security of records and data accessible through the internet.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that though the adoption of technology has improved service delivery in government, it has come with its challenges.

Speaking while officially closing a Cloud Computing Security training for government officers in collaboration with Huawei on Wednesday, PS Omollo emphasized the need to embrace technology in servicE delivery.

“The adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses and organizations globally,” Omollo said.

“However, with these advancements come heightened risks to data security, privacy, and integrity. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, and the need for robust cloud security measures have never been more critical.”

The collaboration, aimed at improving Kenya’s cloud computing security, builds on previous trainings on cybersecurity governance.

It is part of a long-term collaboration on, among others areas, training of government officers to improve their knowledge and skills as well as enhance implementation of international cybersecurity standards, according to Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4) under the Ministry of Interior and National administration is coordinating the training in partnership with the tech firm.

The committee, a multi-agency outfit established by the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, coordinates all cybersecurity matters, including timely detection,     prevention, response, investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

Over 200 officers tained

More than 200 officers have benefited from the training with the latest cohort graduating in a ceremony presided over by PS Omollo. 

The Interior PS stated that the training on information and cloud technologies was timely, as it equipped the trainees with knowledge and skills necessary to drive the Government’s digitalization and e-services agenda.

He noted the skills would also be useful in safeguarding the country’s digital landscape in line with the Computer and Cybercrime law. The training also aligned with the Kenya’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, he added.

The PS said the Government was keen to mitigate against cyber risks that come with technological advancement, including attacks that posed danger to critical infrastructure and sensitive data. 

He pointed out that any lapse in cybersecurity could cause disruptions in delivery of essential online services to wananchi and called for concerted efforts among State agencies in ensuring cyber stability. 

Further the Interior PS stated that digital economy is a key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, noting that the Government had automated more than 19,000 services on the e-Citizen platform.

Countering risks

PS Omollo said NC4 is well equipped to deal with any cyber risks that could undermine the country’s drive for enhanced efficiency and service delivery.

He explained that all Government departments and agencies were expected to implement strong cybersecurity measures to protect data, secure communication networks, and safeguard sensitive information against cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is a critical component of national security and was important for economic growth, and driving innovation in the public and private sectors,” said the PS. 

Zhang thanked the Government of Kenya for considering Huawei a trusted partner in the Digital Economy and Cyber Space.

He said the company would “always provide secure, trustworthy and highquality products whilst improving the capabilities of our people and our partners, because cybersecurity is always evolving and we want to help build capacity in Kenya”.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

