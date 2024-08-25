Govt welcomes Anglican Church decision to fight illicit brews, drugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Government has welcomed decision of the Anglican Church of Kenya to participate in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse.



This is even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the President William Ruto’s administration is steadfast and determined to curb the menace and will work with all stakeholders.



Welcoming the decision of the Anglican Church announced by its national leader Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Sunday, Gachagua said the Government is increasing it’s tempo to eradicate the vices with the intention of protecting families.



“We are steadfast as an administration in fighting illicit brews and drugs abuse. We want to thank the Church of Christ including the Anglican Church for the concerted efforts in this war. Our youth had been destroyed by the vices. If we did not not make a decision to fight the menace, in another ten years we would have lost an entire generation. We were losing families,” said Mr Gachagua.



He stated that the effects of illicit brews and drug abuse were dire to families including deaths of young people, loss of eye sights and wrecking the economies families.



“But I am happy families are back and men have taken back their position in family leadership and responsibility to their wives and children. They are now productive and working. We want to ask the Church to continue supporting the exercise.” He said the task of eradicating the menace requires concerted effort.



He spoke on Sunday at ACK St.Joseph of Arimathea Church Roysambu, Nairobi, during the Sunday service and the Consecration of the Sanctuary.



Archbishop Sapit said the Anglican Church of Kenya is working with the Government in the crackdown on illicit brews, dugs and substance abuse in the country.



He asked the other churches and religious denominations to join the Government in fighting the vices .



“The Church can gather and question why is our community being ravaged by drunkeness of illicit brews and drugs. The Church has an answer; they can declare the vices will not exist anymore in their neighborhoods. Those selling liquor may be holding licences but not license to destroy our children,” said Archbishop Sapit as he lauded the government’s efforts.



He was echoed by Bishop Joel Waweru, of the ACK Diocese of Nairobi, who said the Anglican church is participating in the campaign to rid the country of the illegal liquor and drugs.



“As ACK we are supporting and participating in the exercise so save our youth from destruction by the vices.

We are praying for the Deputy President and the Government. Fighting illicit brews and drug abuse is part of the ACK Church programs and when we see the DP fight the menace we are so grateful,” said Bishop Waweru.



The fight against illicit brews and drugs abuse gained momentum in March, this year, after the Government announced 25 stringent directives announced to curb the vices.



Meanwhile, the Deputy President called on the Church leaders to continue checking on the State and offer advise.



“Archbishop continue being the conscience of the nation and playing your rightful role of oversight. Where we as administrator you feel we have not gotten it correctly please speak out. Help us and tell us where we need to rectify or improve,” he told Archbishop Sapit.



MPs Kamande Mwafrika (Roysambu), Beatrice Elachi (Dagorreti North), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Wanjiru Mwangi (Nominated), former Mwea MP Kabinga wa Thayu and MCAs among other leaders, were present at the event.





About The Author