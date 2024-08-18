Govt urges public not to share photos of suspected mpox cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Ministry of Health has warned the public against sharing photos of suspected cases of Monkeypox (Mpox) disease.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the decision will help avoid misinformation about the deadly disease and respect patient privacy.

“The Ministry urges members of the public to refrain from sharing photos of suspected cases to avoid the spread of misinformation and to respect patient privacy,” she said.

Ps Muthoni urged cooperation from the public as the ministry continues to put in place health measures to monitor the Mpox situation across the country.

She noted that the Ministry is conducting contact tracing, screening, and heightened surveillance measures at all points of entry in order to avoid possible spread of the disease.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that during this time of heightened implementation of Mpox Public health measures we urge the travelers to cooperate and bear with the current arrangements as these measures are meant to protect and safeguard you and others from this disease,” she urged.

Since the country’s first reported outbreak of the Mpox disease spread through close personal contact with an infected person on July 31 2024, a total of 302,436 people have been screened so far.

The first case of the disease was detected in Taveta sub county in Taita Taveta County.

