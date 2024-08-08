Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out unified Public Service Identification to curb ghost workers,. graft

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 —The government is set to introduce a unified public service identification system aimed at eliminating ghost workers and combating graft within the public sector, President William Ruto announced on Thursday.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of his newly reconstituted cabinet, President Ruto emphasized that the new identification system will be implemented across all arms of government, including constitutional offices.

The system is designed to ensure that only qualified individuals are employed in public service, reducing instances of payroll fraud.

“To eliminate the ghost worker payroll fraud at all levels of government, we shall also implement a unified personal identification system for all persons working across all arms of government including constitutional offices,” President Ruto stated.

In addition to the identification system, President Ruto revealed that his administration plans to introduce mandatory continuous vetting of public servants.

This measure is intended to maintain a high standard of professionalism and integrity within the public sector.

The President also outlined his ‘Alliance of Rivals’ administration’s commitment to establishing a robust legal and institutional framework to tackle corruption in public service.

This includes holding accounting officers personally accountable for any pilferage or loss of resources within their respective departments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The framework will also centralize wealth declaration processes across all government agencies, making it easier to monitor and address any discrepancies.

Furthermore, President Ruto disclosed that the government is considering amendments to key statutes, including the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedures Code, to expedite the prosecution of corruption cases. These changes are aimed at ensuring that individuals implicated in corruption are swiftly brought to justice.

The announcement comes on the back of a January report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which highlighted that the State House was among the leading government agencies plagued by ghost workers.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police disperse group of protestors in Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – A group  of people attempting to hold protests along  Tom Mboya and Moi Avenue streets in the Nairobi Central...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Kenyans to support new CSs in broad-based govt

He said the ‘alliance of rivals' formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fixed on New CSs Cars immediately after taking oath

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- As soon as the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries had completed taking their oaths of office, officials adorned the cars assigned...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says ‘alliance of rivals’ in new Cabinet to unlock long-denied opportunities

President Ruto stated that Kenyans are united in a bid to ensure the whole country succeeds

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Courts to remain open amid ‘Nane Nane’ protests

To uphold the Constitution, the Judiciary Leadership Team has resolved that courts will remain open

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Under-Secretary for Human Rights condemns heavy-handed approach to protests

Concluding his working trip to Kenya on Wednesday, Uzra Zeya, urged Kenyan security forces to exercise restraint while dealing with protestors going forward and...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Kahariri hosts UK Army Commander Gen Walker at MoD

The two discussed Kenya-UK bilateral cooperation in security, with a key focus on counter-terrorism efforts, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stated.

1 day ago

business

CBK prints 2024 series banknotes with updated security features

The notes bear signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo.

1 day ago