Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

He said the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services will take public input to the regulations seriously in order to enrich the reform process/NRB

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out public participation fora on registration reforms

Bitok said the government was aiming at extensive and interactive forums to enrich the draft regulations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The government is set to roll out nationwide public engagement fora to consider public views on proposed regulations on registration of persons and deaths.

Regional and Country Commissioners will coordinate the public and stakeholder participation forums on the draft regulations for the Registration of Persons Amendment Rules 2024 and the Birth and Death Registration Amendment Rules 2024 beginning Monday, September 2.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok/NRB

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, who chaired a meeting with the administration officers to plan public participation for the regulations at the Kenya School of Government on Friday, said the government was aiming at extensive and interactive forums to enrich the draft regulations.

He said the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services will take public input to the regulations seriously in order to enrich the reform process.

“Public participation is not merely a procedural obligation but a fundamental aspect
of our democratic system,” he noted.

Maisha Crad

Bitok also said the fora will provide an opportunity to make clarifications on Maisha Card, a UPI-based identity card rolled out to replace existing national identity cards.

“It presents a unique opportunity to dispel misconceptions about Maisha Namba and Maisha Card, ensuring that citizens grasp the benefits and scope of these initiatives,” PS Bitok stated.

PS Bitok rules out mandatory Maisha Card registration

Bitok defended the Maisha Card which he said the department will roll out progressively as secure citing robust security features and its alignment to global best practices.

He noted that over the past year, the government has conducted 800 public engagement exercises, and will continue doing so until every Kenyan comprehends and embraces the Maisha Namba system.

Bitok also clarified on sticky issues including the expiration of the Maisha cards, noting that it will not lead to loss of citizenship

He said government had higly subsidised the cards produced by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to ensure those in need of replacements get them without undue delay.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Proposed digital ID card will not be mandatory – Bitok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The government has clarified that the digital national identification, known as the Maisha Card, will not be mandatory. Immigration...

September 17, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya inches closer to digital ID as PSs endorse proposed document

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenyans could soon begin using a digital ID after a critical government committee endorsed the proposed design and security...

September 13, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok vows sustained war on passport brokers, to clear backlog in 2 weeks

Speaking in Mombasa during a meeting on the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, PS Bitok said the backlog on the processing passports will...

August 31, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Give us your demo schedule, we will give you security: President Ruto to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – President William Ruto has dared Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga to make good on his threat...

December 4, 2022

Featured

Robust social media policies key to promoting accountability in counties

As they assume office, it will work in their favor if they sustain these communicative structures set up during their campaigns, which will remain...

August 31, 2022

County News

Senate committee commences public hearings on Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Senate Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee on Thursday kicked off a two-day public hearing exercise on...

January 20, 2022

Kenya

Senate committee to conduct 14-day public participation on Political Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Senate’s Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee is set to conduct a fourteen-day public participation exercise on the...

January 11, 2022