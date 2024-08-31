Govt to roll out public participation fora on registration reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The government is set to roll out nationwide public engagement fora to consider public views on proposed regulations on registration of persons and deaths.

Regional and Country Commissioners will coordinate the public and stakeholder participation forums on the draft regulations for the Registration of Persons Amendment Rules 2024 and the Birth and Death Registration Amendment Rules 2024 beginning Monday, September 2.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok/NRB

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, who chaired a meeting with the administration officers to plan public participation for the regulations at the Kenya School of Government on Friday, said the government was aiming at extensive and interactive forums to enrich the draft regulations.

He said the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services will take public input to the regulations seriously in order to enrich the reform process.

“Public participation is not merely a procedural obligation but a fundamental aspect

of our democratic system,” he noted.

Maisha Crad

Bitok also said the fora will provide an opportunity to make clarifications on Maisha Card, a UPI-based identity card rolled out to replace existing national identity cards.

“It presents a unique opportunity to dispel misconceptions about Maisha Namba and Maisha Card, ensuring that citizens grasp the benefits and scope of these initiatives,” PS Bitok stated. PS Bitok rules out mandatory Maisha Card registration

Bitok defended the Maisha Card which he said the department will roll out progressively as secure citing robust security features and its alignment to global best practices.

He noted that over the past year, the government has conducted 800 public engagement exercises, and will continue doing so until every Kenyan comprehends and embraces the Maisha Namba system.

Bitok also clarified on sticky issues including the expiration of the Maisha cards, noting that it will not lead to loss of citizenship

He said government had higly subsidised the cards produced by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to ensure those in need of replacements get them without undue delay.

