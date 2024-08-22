Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/FILE

Govt to retire 43,976 public servants by 2029 after Ruto disallowed contract extensions

Mwaura said data from the June 2024 payroll alone had picked 39,360 public servants due for retirement under the presidential directive.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — Government is set to proggressivle retire 43,976 public servants aged 55 and above by 2029 following President William Ruto’s directive disallwoing contract extensions.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura Thursday said the propose was underway.

He noted the decision is part of broader efforts by the government to streamline public service and manage the nation’s financial burden under planned austerity measures.

Mwaura said data from the June 2024 payroll alone had picked 39,360 public servants due for retirement under the presidential directive.

State departments and devolved units employ a majority of the said public servants, Mwaura said.

Mwaura emphasized that this decision is part of President Ruto’s commitment to addressing concerns raised by Gen Z protestors, who have been vocal on the need for reforms in public service.

“Arising from the happenings in July, part of the feedback from the Gen Z’s included a requirement of public servants attaining 60 years to [be] released for retirement,” Mwaura noted.

7,000 exits before June 2025

In the short term, Mwaura said 7,000 public servants will retire before the end of the financial year.

Mwaura noted that this move would create opportunities for jobless youth, including the absorption of interns into various government agencies.

The decision follows a directive issued by President Ruto on July 5, in the wake of widespread Gen Z demonstrations.

The President had called for public servants who have reached the retirement age of 60 to proceed to retirement, citing the need to reduce costs following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

This withdrawal resulted in a Sh346 billion shortfall in government revenues.

Some quotas proposed the scaling down of retirement age from the current 60 to 55, a move opposed by key players incuding the Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) and County Pension Funds (CPF).

The two cited potential strain on the nation’s pension system and loss of valuable experied workers.

