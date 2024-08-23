Govt to implement police salary hikes in 3 phases: Interior ministry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The government will implement the 40 percent salary increment for uniformed officers, recommended by the reform task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, in three phases.

The Ministry of Interior made the clarification after indicated a lumpsum increament effective July 1.

The ministry issued the clarification after some officers disputed the claim sharing their pay slips online.

The ministry, while acknowledging the error, clarified that the first phase involved a 20 percent salary increase for constables, with the percentage decreasing for higher ranks.

“We regret the error,” the ministry stated.

On August 21, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that officers from the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) and the National Youth Service (NYS) will see an increase in their salaries starting next month.

The adjustment is part of the ongoing implementation of the Maraga Taskforce recommendations, which aim to improve the terms and conditions within the NPS, KPS and NYS.

“Starting next month, September, 2024, officers within the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Youth Service (NYS) will also begin receiving the increased pay as part of the Presidential directive on the expeditious implementation of the Hon. Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga Reform Taskforce recommendations, that are being rolled out across these institutions,” Omollo said.

Delayed salary adjustments

The announcement followed concerns from prison warders regarding delays in salary adjustments.

The reform process will span four years, from 2024 to 2028.

Omollo outlined that the reform process will focus on four core areas: leadership, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development, and operational preparedness.

He said Technical Committees were in place to develop the necessary legal and policy frameworks.

“To ensure seamless implementation of the reforms, we have established Technical Committees on Development of the Legal and Policy Frameworks covering the three Services that have also been officially gazetted,” Omollo said.

These committees will propose amendments to key security sector laws, including the National Police Service (Amendment) Bill, the National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Additionally, the National Correctional Services Policy and the Kenya Correctional Services Bill are open for public participation.

Omollo also noted that the policing technical working group is developing the National Forensic Laboratory Bill and reviewing police training policies, curricula, human resource guidelines, career progression, and welfare management frameworks.

“Reform units have been established across the National Police Service, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service to coordinate the implementation of the reforms,” he said.

Peform unit

He pointed out that a dedicated police reform unit is now operational within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, hosted by the Directorate of Reforms at the NPS.

Similarly, KPS has set up a new directorate for prison reforms, and NYS has formed a reform committee.

Omollo reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the successful implementation of these reforms.

“We reaffirm our commitment to fully implementing these reforms which are essential for strengthening the country’s security sector and enhancing service delivery to all Kenyans,” he said.

On August 5, the government’s commitment to increasing salaries for prison officers and police personnel received a boost with the allocation of 3.5 billion shillings in the Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024.

A statement from State House said President Ruto assented to the law which set aside the funds to go towards the enhancement of remuneration in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired.

The team lead by Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga says the gesture will promote the dignity and living standards of the officers in the security sector.

“The Bill has also set aside Kshs. 3.5 billion towards the enhancement of remuneration for the officers serving in various security organs in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired,” read the statement.

This increase marks the first salary adjustment for police officers since 2020.

