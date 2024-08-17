Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build more schools in North Rift region to enhance peace, economic growth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The government is set to build more schools in the volatile North Rift region as a long-term solution for peace and economic growth.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the region, which has been plagued by cattle rustling, conflict, and insecurity, is in urgent need of educational infrastructure and resources.

Kindiki stated that the government has initiated several programs aimed at improving access to education in the area.

Such initiatives include constructing new schools, equipping them with adequate
facilities, and providing learning materials to students.

Education is one of the surest ways for breaking the cycle of insecurity in the North Rift. It offers a clear path for economic progress while reducing the chances of communities resorting to conflict and criminal activities.

“Ili kuleta amani ya kudumu, tutajenga shule tano maalum, ili Watoto kutoka jamii mbali mbali ikiwemo Pokot, Marakwet, Turkana waweze kusoma pamoja, kukaa pamoja nakushirikiana ili watusaidie kuwa na amani hata siku za usoni,” Kindiki stated.

As a part of this strategy, legislators and the County governments are being engaged to help students develop skills and education needed to tame the unrest in the North Rift and explore career opportunities.

These programs involve partnerships with government agencies, private sector and professionals from different sectors who will offer guidance, motivation, and support to students throughout their education journey.

“15 schools that were vandalized and destroyed by bandits here in Tiaty Constituency will be reconstructed. All pupils must go back to school, and the Government will make sure they are secure to facilitate uninterrupted learning,” said CS Kindiki.

Education will promote understanding and tolerance by exposing communities in the North Rift to diverse positive cultures, perspectives, and ideas.

Furthermore, the government has increased investment in technical and vocational education by establishing technical training institutes across the region.

More individuals can access job-oriented courses and gain practical skills that will enhance employability within their communities.

Moreover, satellite campuses of established universities have also been set up in the North Rift region expanding access to higher education opportunities.

The Ministry is optimistic about the long-term impact of these educational initiatives on security and socio-economic development in the North Rift region.

There is huge belief that by empowering young people through education, we are creating a foundation for peaceful coexistence among community members.

Ultimately, education is recognized as a powerful tool, and alternative weapon, against challenges faced by the restive North Rift region.

