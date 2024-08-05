Connect with us

Govt sets aside  Sh3.5bn for police, prisons salary increment

The team lead by Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga says the gesture will promote the dignity and living standards of the officers in the security sector.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The government is on course to fulfill its promise of salary increase for prison officers and police personnel effective this month after 3.5 billion Shillings aimed at improving the terms and conditions of officers working in security organs was ring-fenced in the just enacted Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024.

A statement from State House says President Ruto assented to the law which set aside the funds to go towards the enhancement of remuneration in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired.

“The Bill has also set aside Kshs. 3.5 billion towards the enhancement of remuneration for the officers serving in various security organs in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired,” read the statement.

Police officers had not had a salary increase since 2020.

A recent letter by the Head of Civil Service Felix Koskei to treasury principal secretary Chris Kiptoo and his public service counterpart Amos Gathecha dated July 25 had indicated that officers will get as a pay rise starting July 1.

President William Ruto last month expressed government’s commitment to implementing the salary increase for police and prison personnel.

“In line with the commitment I made to our men in uniform, from this month we will be living up to our commitment to enhance the salaries of our policemen and prison officers,” Ruto said.

“Starting this month [July] they will receive the first instalment of their increment in salaries,” he stated at State House during the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Prisons Service Commissioner General.

This means apart from prisons and police, the National Youth Service are also expecting a salary increment.

On May 17, the implementation of recommendations of the Maraga taskforce hit a snag after the National Treasury failed to allocate budget for the actualization of the report.

The National Police Service (NPS) had budgeted Sh15 billion for the implementation of the report but it was slashed in the budget estimates presented before the National Assembly’s committee on Administration and Internal Security.

NPS accounting officer Bernice Lemedeket told the committee to push for more funds to boost the performance of the police workforce who were posting low performance due to challenges.

“We request for kind consideration of the underfunded areas highlighted in the report and commit that the funds will be utilized prudently in an efficient, economical and effective manner to enhance service delivery by NPS,” she said.

The Maraga team was appointed by Ruto in December 2022, to spearhead reforms to be implemented in the three services.

Key among the proposals by the Maraga-led committee was a proposal to increase the police officers’ salaries by 40 per cent in the next three years.

This means if an officer is earning Sh15,000, he or she will get 6,000 more.

The team recommended that the basic salary of the members of the three Services be raised by 40 per cent at the lowest constable level with a decompression ratio, based on the current salary.

For non-uniformed members of NPS, given their work environment, the Taskforce recommended a new allowance to improve their terms and conditions of service.

It pushed for increased funding to the National Police. The funds will be used for police modernization and buying of equipment.

They also want the budget for fuel increased depending on the operation being undertaken. Justice Maraga also called for the improvement of physical and operational infrastructure at police training colleges and police station levels.

