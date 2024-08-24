Govt releases Sh21.8bn capitatation funds for third term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The government has released Sh21.8 capitation funds for third term as students are preparing to open school next week.

The capitation is meant for learners in all public basic education institutions including Free Primary Education, Free Day Junior School Education and Free Day Secondary Education.

This comes amidst uncertainty over school reopening after The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) have announced that their nationwide strike set for Monday.

The teachers union attributed the move to the Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) failure to address five critical grievances affecting the welfare of teachers.

The ministry allocated Sh1.6 billion for Free Public Education, Free Day Junior School Education has been allocated Sh6.1 billion and Sh14 billion for Free Day Secondary Education.

“The release of capitation funds before the commencement of the new school term will facilitate seamless resumption of school activities in the new term,” stated Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

School heads and principals have been directed to ensure prudent use of these public resources entrusted to their care for the benefit of learners, and to desist from imposing any unauthorized levies.

“As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of unauthorized levies,” the Education CS said.

