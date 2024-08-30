Govt Releases Sh18.7bn for Intern Teachers as KUPPET Strike Persists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 30- The Government has released Sh18.7 billion to hire intern teachers as the nationwide teachers’ strike persists.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced the funding, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving education standards and ensuring fair compensation for teachers.

“I am pleased to announce the release of Sh18.7 billion for hiring intern teachers and Sh13.5 billion to implement the CBA on salary increments. We are committed to uplifting education standards and ensuring our teachers are well-compensated,” Ogamba stated.

This announcement comes as the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) continues to defy a court order issued on Tuesday, refusing to suspend the strike. KUPPET officials have vowed to keep teachers out of classrooms until a return-to-work agreement is signed.

Despite the Employment and Labour Relations Court’s directive to halt the strike, KUPPET Secretary General Akello Misori insisted that the industrial action would proceed.

The court had ordered KUPPET to return to work pending further instructions on September 5, 2024. However, the union has instructed its lawyers to challenge the court order, with Misori criticizing the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for its confrontational approach.

KUPPET has raised issues concerning the hiring of intern teachers, the implementation of the 2021-2025 CBA, teacher promotions, the employment of Junior Secondary School teachers, and the reinstatement of their medical cover.

On Thursday, TSC rejected KUPPET’s request to negotiate a return-to-work formula, urging the union to call off the strike. Cavin Anyour, TSC’s Director of Legal, Labour, and Industrial Relations, stated that the commission had already resolved all previously raised grievances and that suspending the strike would allow for fresh negotiations.

“The Commission believes the Union should comply with the court order and withdraw the ongoing industrial action to enable continued bipartite negotiations on any unresolved issues,” Anyour said.

Meanwhile, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli urged TSC to negotiate a return-to-work formula with KUPPET, criticizing the commission for threatening teachers with the court order.

Atwoli argued that the court order would have been effective only if issued before the strike began. He called on TSC to negotiate with KUPPET to resolve the dispute and end the strike.

“TSC should humble itself and come to the negotiation table with KUPPET to sign the return-to-work formula, as there is already a commitment from the government. If TSC won’t negotiate, the strike will continue,” Atwoli said.

