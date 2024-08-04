Govt has no capacity to employee all trainees – Muturi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4-Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi has admitted that the Public Service Commission has no capacity to absorb interns who undergo their training due to available opportunities.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment ,Muturi said the focus needed is to find solutions through policies and regulation to provide conducive environment to offer job opportunities for the youth.

“It may not be possible for PSC to employ every Kenyan that goes through their training. We need to have policy and program that make it possible for them to be absorb in the market,” he stated.

Once approved,the Former National Assembly Speaker promised robust engagement with PSC to seek intervention to ease the pressure on high unemployment issue.

“We have to engage properly with PSC because people are all over and we need to take focus on job training. People wanted to remain in the sector and it’s a mistake that needs to be addressed,”Muturi noted.

On succession plan within the public workforce,Muturi avvered he will prioritize job training in all public sector and streamline the exiting of the aging workforce to give room for the youth.

“You find some senior people in the public service who are almost exiting, while the people who deputize them are lowly placed; that is a mistake. The issue of on-the-job training seems to have taken a back seat,” he said.

He has also refuted claims he didn’t have a cordial working relationship with President William Ruto as the government principal legal adviser.

A local daily had reported that President Ruto does not consult him, despite being the State’s chief adviser.

Before his dismissal last month, Muturi served as the Attorney General before he was reappointed to the Public Service docket.Responding to concerns raised by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, the Former National Assembly Speaker scoffed at the reports saying it was out of context.

“Our media are innovative and how they innovate can cause the jitters’. The headline and the story were not in alignment. Inside the story they said 99.5 percent advice have been taken and implemented.It was not a correct story ,” Muturi told the vetting committee.

Muturi poured cold water on the media reports saying he can defend his working relationship with President Ruto by tabling his exit report during his tenure.

“I could give exit report on the 21 month tenure that I was in charge. That story was not correct because we give advisory to a lot of issues including international law and the county governments,”

“I cant remember an advice which wasn’t implemented. I must stay I had a exciting period at the state law office,” he noted.

He however noted that several ministries have failed to implement the Attorney General counsel by failing to adhere to the advice issued from state counsels designated in the dockets.“The office of the Attorney General is signatory to every cabinet memo that’s generated by every ministry and some occasion we have had to return many memos and I have had to issue circular to the ministries,” he said.

