Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PS Ismail Maalim said the government has strived to put in proper infrastructure anchored on expansion of information, communication and technology/FILE/KFCB

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt defends ICT infrastructure expansion efforts, urges against abuse

Maalim regreted what he termed as misuse of the digital space at the expense of productive activities including finding job opportunities.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 7 — The government is urging the youth to shun negative use of digital space and instead explore opportunities for economic gain.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Youth Affairs and the Arts, Ismail Maalim Tuesday said the government has strived to put in proper infrastructure anchored on expansion of information, communication and technology.

Maalim regreted what he termed as misuse of the digital space at the expense of productive activities including finding job opportunities.

“The government is giving the opportunity to young people to find solutions to their problems,” he said, speaking in Kisumu, during the launch of International Youth Week celebrations.

He said it remains the biggest challenge to the government to tune the minds of young people that ICT is meant to better their lives and not to throw tantrums to leaders.

The PS said the majority of young people do not benefit from the resources in the digital space advanced to them by the government.

“Instead of making positive use of social media technology, we only use it for negative attacks,” he remarked.

Maalim argued the technology available to the youth has the capacity to uplift their lives if well used.

The PS further urged young people to harness the Hustler Fund’s less bureaucratic process to their advantage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The other day I watched some young Kenyans indicating that it is hard to access Hustler Fund. I want to say that it is the most transparent process, it is you and the phone,” he said.

Maalim said a number of young people had progressed in business due to the funds from Hustler platform and such success stories should inspire the majority of Kenyans.

He said other Funds targetting the youth are also available for access by young people.

“Nobody will come to your door knocking for you to take these funds, get out and apply for these funds for your benefit,” he said.

The PS announced the week’s celebrations will culminate into a national celebration on Monday, August 12, in Mombasa.

“We can’t bring all young people to Mombasa for the celebrations, however your regional representatives will be present and we expect them to disseminate what they will learn to the rest of the youths within their jurisdiction,” he said.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Hustler fund loan limit raised, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The Hustler Fund has effectively fulfilled its primary objective by ensuring Kenyans have access to affordable credit. One year...

November 30, 2023

Fifth Estate

Empowering Africa’s Youth: Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

A substantial number of young people reach adulthood without adequate investments in their human capital.

November 5, 2023

business

Hustler kitty gets Sh10bn additional funds in new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – The National Hustler Fund kitty is set to receive an additional Sh10 billion to support entrepreneurial endeavors that the...

June 15, 2023

Kenya

Loyal hustler fund borrowers to have their limit increased to Sh50, 000 by June

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Loyal hustler fund borrowers with the highest limit will have their limit increased to Sh50, 000 by June 2023....

February 17, 2023

Fifth Estate

Saving is great, but with dearth of clarity on the war on graft, the loss could be big

Modern day China is said to have had only four core leaders in its third generation of leadership epochs. Of these four, Jiang Zemin is...

January 6, 2023

Kenya

President Ruto defends legality Sh50bn Hustler Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya January 5 – President William Ruto has defended the legality of the Sh5o billion Hustler Fund following widespread criticism that it is...

January 5, 2023

Kenya

Ignore Azimio calls to default on Hustler Fund, Ruto says as he plans on phase 2

NAIROBI, Kenya January 4-President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to ignore calls by Azimio leaders who want them to default on the Hustler Fund...

January 4, 2023

Kenya

From promise to reality as President Ruto ushers in Hustlers Fund, one of his main campaign pillars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – With just a few hours to the official launch of the much-talked about Hustlers Fund, Kenyans are about to...

November 30, 2022