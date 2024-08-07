Govt defends ICT infrastructure expansion efforts, urges against abuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 7 — The government is urging the youth to shun negative use of digital space and instead explore opportunities for economic gain.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Youth Affairs and the Arts, Ismail Maalim Tuesday said the government has strived to put in proper infrastructure anchored on expansion of information, communication and technology.

Maalim regreted what he termed as misuse of the digital space at the expense of productive activities including finding job opportunities.

“The government is giving the opportunity to young people to find solutions to their problems,” he said, speaking in Kisumu, during the launch of International Youth Week celebrations.

He said it remains the biggest challenge to the government to tune the minds of young people that ICT is meant to better their lives and not to throw tantrums to leaders.

The PS said the majority of young people do not benefit from the resources in the digital space advanced to them by the government.

“Instead of making positive use of social media technology, we only use it for negative attacks,” he remarked.

Maalim argued the technology available to the youth has the capacity to uplift their lives if well used.

The PS further urged young people to harness the Hustler Fund’s less bureaucratic process to their advantage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The other day I watched some young Kenyans indicating that it is hard to access Hustler Fund. I want to say that it is the most transparent process, it is you and the phone,” he said.

Maalim said a number of young people had progressed in business due to the funds from Hustler platform and such success stories should inspire the majority of Kenyans.

He said other Funds targetting the youth are also available for access by young people.

“Nobody will come to your door knocking for you to take these funds, get out and apply for these funds for your benefit,” he said.

The PS announced the week’s celebrations will culminate into a national celebration on Monday, August 12, in Mombasa.

“We can’t bring all young people to Mombasa for the celebrations, however your regional representatives will be present and we expect them to disseminate what they will learn to the rest of the youths within their jurisdiction,” he said.

About The Author