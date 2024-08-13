Governor Waiguru Pledges County’s Continued Support for Ruto’s Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13—Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has reaffirmed the county’s support for the Kenya Kwanza government, emphasizing that residents stand firmly behind President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking during the handover of fishing nets and irrigation equipment to farmers in Mwea Constituency, Waiguru declared that Kirinyaga residents will not be swayed into joining the opposition, noting their commitment to the government they overwhelmingly voted for.

“I want to assure you that as Kirinyaga residents, we will not join the opposition. We cannot leave the government and be in the opposition. We will stay in government to ensure continued development in our county,” she stated.

Waiguru urged the county’s residents to pledge their support for Ruto’s administration to benefit from various development projects planned for the region. This comes after President Ruto recently commissioned the Sagana Industrial City, which will include a Special Economic Zone, an Export Processing Zone (EPZ), and a County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sagana Industrial City, Waiguru highlighted that the project, the first of its kind in the region, will create employment opportunities in Kirinyaga and the broader Mt. Kenya area.

“Just a few days ago, President Ruto launched an Export Processing Zone in Kirinyaga, the first in the entire Mt. Kenya region. The EPZ will create job opportunities for our young people and provide a market for our farmers to sell their produce,” Waiguru noted.

The Governor also defended President Ruto’s decision to form a broad-based government, stating that it would help unite the country and reduce divisive politics. This comes after the President included key members of the Azimio opposition coalition in his Cabinet, including John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

Kirinyaga county leadership also distributed 101 fish pond liners in Mwea West, aiming to increase the county’s fish production from 71.3 tons to 371 tons by 2027.

The county also distributed 72 HDPE pipes and 74 high-density pipe fittings to enhance bulk water supply from the Kirinyaga County Water and Sanitation Company, to serve 7,500 users in Kangai and Kathiga locations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author