Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Locals welcome Governor Ann Waiguru during an event in Kirinyaga on August 13, 2024.

Top stories

Governor Waiguru Pledges County’s Continued Support for Ruto’s Government

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13—Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has reaffirmed the county’s support for the Kenya Kwanza government, emphasizing that residents stand firmly behind President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking during the handover of fishing nets and irrigation equipment to farmers in Mwea Constituency, Waiguru declared that Kirinyaga residents will not be swayed into joining the opposition, noting their commitment to the government they overwhelmingly voted for.

“I want to assure you that as Kirinyaga residents, we will not join the opposition. We cannot leave the government and be in the opposition. We will stay in government to ensure continued development in our county,” she stated.

Waiguru urged the county’s residents to pledge their support for Ruto’s administration to benefit from various development projects planned for the region. This comes after President Ruto recently commissioned the Sagana Industrial City, which will include a Special Economic Zone, an Export Processing Zone (EPZ), and a County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sagana Industrial City, Waiguru highlighted that the project, the first of its kind in the region, will create employment opportunities in Kirinyaga and the broader Mt. Kenya area.

“Just a few days ago, President Ruto launched an Export Processing Zone in Kirinyaga, the first in the entire Mt. Kenya region. The EPZ will create job opportunities for our young people and provide a market for our farmers to sell their produce,” Waiguru noted.

The Governor also defended President Ruto’s decision to form a broad-based government, stating that it would help unite the country and reduce divisive politics. This comes after the President included key members of the Azimio opposition coalition in his Cabinet, including John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

Kirinyaga county leadership also distributed 101 fish pond liners in Mwea West, aiming to increase the county’s fish production from 71.3 tons to 371 tons by 2027.

The county also distributed 72 HDPE pipes and 74 high-density pipe fittings to enhance bulk water supply from the Kirinyaga County Water and Sanitation Company, to serve 7,500 users in Kangai and Kathiga locations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Governors Push for Sh450 Billion Allocation to Sustain Devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – The Council of Governors (COG) now wants an equitable share allocation of Sh439.5 billion plus an additional Sh10.5 billion...

February 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru orders closure of all bars in Kirinyaga in fight against illicit brew

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Feb 17 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has ordered the immediate closure of all bars in the county following the death of...

February 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru urges leaders to open up job opportunities to women

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru has urged leaders to open up job opportunities for young women, especially young mothers....

December 9, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru says County Assemblies should be granted autonomy from County Govts

ELDORET, Kenya, Aug 16 – Council of Governors (COG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru has stressed the need for County Assemblies to be granted full autonomy...

August 16, 2023

Kenya

Coercion by Kenyatta to withdraw NYS scandal motion against Waiguru tormented me – Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Agriculture and Livestock nominee Mithika Linturi has spilled the beans on what pushed him to withdraw a motion in...

October 21, 2022

Kenya

Waiguru pledges to complete all pending projects

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Governor Anne Waiguru was on Thursday among the 45 County bosses who took their oath of office where she...

August 25, 2022

August Elections

Waiguru reinstates 72 suspended medics, renews contracts for 388 others

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has reinstated 72 suspended health workers and renewed contracts for 388 others. Waiguru also...

July 7, 2022

August Elections

Waiguru employs all ECDE teachers on permanent, pensionable terms

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jul 5 – Kirinyaga County has changed the scheme service of Early Childhood Education (ECDE) teachers to permanent and pensionable terms. Kirinyaga...

July 5, 2022